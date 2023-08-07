Funmi Iyanda delves into the Crisis of Substandard Consumer Goods in Nigeria in Episode 1 (S3) of “Public Eye”

Funmi Iyanda, the renowned journalist and talk show host, returns with a fresh season of “Public Eye,” focusing on the current state of affairs in the country.

In the first episode, Funmi and her guests delve into a pressing issue that has been escalating over the years—the alarming rise in the proliferation and sale of substandard expired, counterfeit, and hazardous consumer goods in Nigeria. This widespread problem impacts all Nigerians who purchase products and avail services from both domestic and foreign sources, including seemingly “imported” items that often come with expired sell-by dates or contain dangerous ingredients due to being counterfeit.

Despite the existence of consumer rights laws, their enforcement remains woefully inadequate, leading to routine negligence. Consequently, the lack of oversight has bred a pervasive sense of mistrust among buyers in Nigeria, who find themselves compelled to take extraordinary measures to ensure product safety and avoid exploitation.

Don’t miss out on watching the latest episode: