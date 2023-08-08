Connect with us

BN TV Living Relationships

Here's What 2 Boujee Nigerians Gifted Guests At Their Birthday Celebration | WATCH

BN TV

Olushola Medupin breaks down How He Built His Fast-Growing Restaurant on Tayo Aina's "Made in Africa"

BN TV Comedy Movies & TV Nollywood

Netflix taps Basketmouth as Host for "Lights, Camera...Naija" Gala Event celebrating Nollywood's Creative Brilliance

BN TV

Jermaine chats with Jenni Frank, SoftMadeIt & Ammie on “BTS Reality” Podcast | Watch

BN TV

Funmi Iyanda delves into the Crisis of Substandard Consumer Goods in Nigeria in Episode 1 (S3) of "Public Eye"

BN TV Comedy Movies & TV Nollywood

Watch the Final Episode of Bimbo Ademoye’s “Sibe” on BN TV

BN TV Living

Check Out Velvety Foodies’ Fried Catfish Recipe

BN TV Movies & TV Nollywood

Pete Edochie Tells it All in this Interview #WithChude | Watch

BN TV Movies & TV Nollywood

Watch Episode 4 of Biodun Stephen’s “Omo Momizs” on BN TV

BN TV Style

Watch BellaStylista — Nonye Udeogu Style 1 Chic Top Into 6 Unique Looks

BN TV

Here’s What 2 Boujee Nigerians Gifted Guests At Their Birthday Celebration | WATCH

Avatar photo

Published

4 seconds ago

 on

Hey BellaStylista,

Are you celebrating your birthday or a major milestone with your best girls soon? You should check out these sophisticated gift ideas from 2 boujee Nigerians.

The quality of gifts we give says a lot about who we are and how much we value people. Jackie Aina and Chinyere Chi-Chi Adogu put so much touch and love into these: the curation and packaging, not just the content featuring perfumes and top beauty products wonderfully say “Thanks”. Hit the ▶ buttons below to watch:

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Lavishly Jackie (@lavishlyjackie)

Credits:

@lavishlyjackie

@the_real_chi

The fun doesn’t stop here, visit www.bellanaijastyle.com for more on African fashion and lifestyle now!

Related Topics:
Avatar photo

The Definitive Guide to African Style Visit www.bellanaijastyle.com now! Connect with us! Send an email: [email protected] Follow us on Instagram: @bellanaijastyle

Star Features

Dennis Isong: Factors You Should Consider When Purchasing a Beachfront Property

Sahndra Fon Dufe: What Film Industries Can Learn from the Hollywood Writers & Actors Guild’s Strike

These Sisters Are Bringing African Clothing to the Italian Stage – Read About Caterina and Margherita Libouri’s Work & Life in Italy

Diji Aderogba Talks Living in the UK, Filmmaking & Street Photography in Today’s “Doing Life With”

Higher Education in Nigeria, Student Loan Bill & the Way Forward
css.php