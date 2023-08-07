Connect with us

BN TV

Olushola Medupin breaks down How He Built His Fast-Growing Restaurant on Tayo Aina's "Made in Africa"

BN TV Comedy Movies & TV Nollywood

Netflix taps Basketmouth as Host for "Lights, Camera...Naija" Gala Event celebrating Nollywood's Creative Brilliance

BN TV

Jermaine chats with Jenni Frank, SoftMadeIt & Ammie on “BTS Reality” Podcast | Watch

BN TV

Funmi Iyanda delves into the Crisis of Substandard Consumer Goods in Nigeria in Episode 1 (S3) of "Public Eye"

BN TV Comedy Movies & TV Nollywood

Watch the Final Episode of Bimbo Ademoye’s “Sibe” on BN TV

BN TV Living

Check Out Velvety Foodies’ Fried Catfish Recipe

BN TV Movies & TV Nollywood

Pete Edochie Tells it All in this Interview #WithChude | Watch

BN TV Movies & TV Nollywood

Watch Episode 4 of Biodun Stephen’s “Omo Momizs” on BN TV

BN TV Style

Watch BellaStylista — Nonye Udeogu Style 1 Chic Top Into 6 Unique Looks

BN TV Movies & TV Nollywood

Watch Episode 5 (Paint Me) of "Visa on Arrival" Season 3

BN TV

Olushola Medupin breaks down How He Built His Fast-Growing Restaurant on Tayo Aina’s “Made in Africa”

Avatar photo

Published

2 hours ago

 on

Youtuber and Filmmaker Tayo Aina, in this episode of “Made in Africa,” sits down for a chat with Olushola Medupin, the entrepreneur behind the renowned food chain, Enish Restaurant. Based in London, the United Kingdom, Olushola is spearheading one of the world’s fastest-growing restaurant chains with a strong presence in England and Dubai.

Olushola talks about his entrepreneurial journey, starting from scratch and taking bold steps that led to the incredible success of his company.

Watch:

Related Topics:
Avatar photo

Living & Celebrating the African Dream! Catch all the Scoop on www.bellanaija.com Follow us Twitter: @bellanaija Facebook: @bellanaija Instagram: @bellanaijaonline

Star Features

Sahndra Fon Dufe: What Film Industries Can Learn from the Hollywood Writers & Actors Guild’s Strike

These Sisters Are Bringing African Clothing to the Italian Stage – Read About Caterina and Margherita Libouri’s Work & Life in Italy

Diji Aderogba Talks Living in the UK, Filmmaking & Street Photography in Today’s “Doing Life With”

Higher Education in Nigeria, Student Loan Bill & the Way Forward

Daniel Adebayo: There’s a Nigerian Story Outside Despair and Challenges
css.php