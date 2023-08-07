Olushola Medupin breaks down How He Built His Fast-Growing Restaurant on Tayo Aina’s “Made in Africa”

Youtuber and Filmmaker Tayo Aina, in this episode of “Made in Africa,” sits down for a chat with Olushola Medupin, the entrepreneur behind the renowned food chain, Enish Restaurant. Based in London, the United Kingdom, Olushola is spearheading one of the world’s fastest-growing restaurant chains with a strong presence in England and Dubai.

Olushola talks about his entrepreneurial journey, starting from scratch and taking bold steps that led to the incredible success of his company.