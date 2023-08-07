Netflix taps Basketmouth as Host for "Lights, Camera...Naija" Gala Event celebrating Nollywood's Creative Brilliance

Netflix has announced that the Nigerian entertainer and comedy icon, Basketmouth, will be the host of their much-anticipated Gala Event, titled “Lights, Camera…Naija.”

The exclusive event is scheduled for August 13, 2023, in Lagos, Nigeria. During this event, Netflix plans to celebrate the abundance of talent in Nollywood while showcasing the industry’s vibrant potential.

With an impressive 25-year professional career, Basketmouth is undeniably one of Nigeria’s leading comedians. His widely acclaimed stand-up comedy special, Basketmouth Uncensored, has graced major stages both locally and internationally. Beyond comedy, he has excelled as a multi-talented entertainer with credits in producing, acting, and even a successful music career.

Watch the teaser below: