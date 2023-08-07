Connect with us

BN TV Comedy Movies & TV Nollywood

Netflix taps Basketmouth as Host for "Lights, Camera...Naija" Gala Event celebrating Nollywood's Creative Brilliance

BN TV

Olushola Medupin breaks down How He Built His Fast-Growing Restaurant on Tayo Aina's "Made in Africa"

BN TV

Jermaine chats with Jenni Frank, SoftMadeIt & Ammie on “BTS Reality” Podcast | Watch

BN TV

Funmi Iyanda delves into the Crisis of Substandard Consumer Goods in Nigeria in Episode 1 (S3) of "Public Eye"

BN TV Comedy Movies & TV Nollywood

Watch the Final Episode of Bimbo Ademoye’s “Sibe” on BN TV

BN TV Living

Check Out Velvety Foodies’ Fried Catfish Recipe

BN TV Movies & TV Nollywood

Pete Edochie Tells it All in this Interview #WithChude | Watch

BN TV Movies & TV Nollywood

Watch Episode 4 of Biodun Stephen’s “Omo Momizs” on BN TV

BN TV Style

Watch BellaStylista — Nonye Udeogu Style 1 Chic Top Into 6 Unique Looks

BN TV Movies & TV Nollywood

Watch Episode 5 (Paint Me) of "Visa on Arrival" Season 3

BN TV

Netflix taps Basketmouth as Host for “Lights, Camera…Naija” Gala Event celebrating Nollywood’s Creative Brilliance

Avatar photo

Published

3 hours ago

 on

Netflix has announced that the Nigerian entertainer and comedy icon, Basketmouth, will be the host of their much-anticipated Gala Event, titled “Lights, Camera…Naija.”

The exclusive event is scheduled for August 13, 2023, in Lagos, Nigeria. During this event, Netflix plans to celebrate the abundance of talent in Nollywood while showcasing the industry’s vibrant potential.

With an impressive 25-year professional career, Basketmouth is undeniably one of Nigeria’s leading comedians. His widely acclaimed stand-up comedy special, Basketmouth Uncensored, has graced major stages both locally and internationally. Beyond comedy, he has excelled as a multi-talented entertainer with credits in producing, acting, and even a successful music career.

Watch the teaser below:

Related Topics:
Avatar photo

The best Nigerian and African video content from around the web specially curated for YOU!

Star Features

Sahndra Fon Dufe: What Film Industries Can Learn from the Hollywood Writers & Actors Guild’s Strike

These Sisters Are Bringing African Clothing to the Italian Stage – Read About Caterina and Margherita Libouri’s Work & Life in Italy

Diji Aderogba Talks Living in the UK, Filmmaking & Street Photography in Today’s “Doing Life With”

Higher Education in Nigeria, Student Loan Bill & the Way Forward

Daniel Adebayo: There’s a Nigerian Story Outside Despair and Challenges
css.php