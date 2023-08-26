James Brown Stars in the Latest Episode of “Visa on Arrival” | Watch



A new episode of Accelerate TV’s hilarious web series “Visa On Arrival” is here, and this episode is titled “Bloody Gen Z.

On this episode, “Moses gets dragged by some Gen Z babes for gender profiling, but Okoro shows them who’s in charge.

Charity, on the other hand, meets a pair of cojoined twins who make her run to church immediately after she denies their visas.”

“Visa on Arrival” stars Bovi, Real Warri Pikin, Taymesan, Chioma Edak, Jamodaniels Asagba, and Dat Warri Girl.

Watch: