Connect with us

BN TV

Korty takes on the job of a Danfo Driver & Shank is a Conductor | Watch this Documentary

BN TV

FK Abudu & Jola Ayeye talk about Grief in the Latest Episode of the "I Said What I Said" Podcast

BN TV Movies & TV

Watch: Kiddwaya Spills All on #BBNAllStars Experience & Kiss with Mercy in New Interview with Ebuka

BN TV Living

Dimma Umeh’s Tips on 'How to Elevate Your Style from Basic to Sophisticated'

BN TV Comedy Nollywood

Modola Osifuwa stars in the New Episode of Biodun Stephen’s "Omo Momizs"

BN TV

Dimma Umeh Is Back With A New Vlog | Watch

BN TV Movies Movies & TV Nollywood

Nollywood, Family, Embracing His Stature — Chinedu Ikedieze opens up on #WithChude

BN TV Movies & TV Scoop

Uriel talks about Her Eviction, Neo & Squabble with Whitemoney on “The Dip”

BN TV Movies Movies & TV Nollywood

Okoro Finds Himself in a Sticky Situation on the Latest Episode of "Visa on Arrival" | Watch

BN TV Movies Movies & TV

Watch Princess Take On Our Very First Episode of “The Dip”

BN TV

Korty takes on the job of a Danfo Driver & Shank is a Conductor | Watch this Documentary

Avatar photo

Published

43 mins ago

 on

Nigerian YouTuber and digital creator Korty has shared a mini documentary on her journey through Lagos in a Danfo alongside ShankComics, another popular digital creator.

The duo linked up with Mr. Lateef, a Lagos Danfo driver who has been driving a Danfo for over ten years. Mr. Lateef gives them a first hand look at what it means to be Danfo driver and what it takes to navigate the complex issues associated with the job.

Watch:

Related Topics:
Avatar photo

The best Nigerian and African video content from around the web specially curated for YOU!

Star Features

Abiola Adediran: How Your Family Business Can Thrive Amid Economic Challenges

Akilapa Precious: Why Solving Nigeria’s Identity Problem is Essential

Genoveva Umeh Shares Acting Journey, Most Memorable On-Set Experience & Skin Care Routine in This Edition of “Doing Life With”

Dennis Isong: How to Secure Building Approval for Site Development in Lagos

4 People Share Why They Choose to Remain in Nigeria Amidst the Japa Wave
css.php