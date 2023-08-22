Korty takes on the job of a Danfo Driver & Shank is a Conductor | Watch this Documentary

Nigerian YouTuber and digital creator Korty has shared a mini documentary on her journey through Lagos in a Danfo alongside ShankComics, another popular digital creator.

The duo linked up with Mr. Lateef, a Lagos Danfo driver who has been driving a Danfo for over ten years. Mr. Lateef gives them a first hand look at what it means to be Danfo driver and what it takes to navigate the complex issues associated with the job.

Watch: