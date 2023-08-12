Connect with us

BN TV

Watch Episode 6 Of “Visa On Arrival” on BN TV

BN TV Music

New Video: Logos Olori — Jaye Lo

BN TV Movies & TV

Watch Episode 5 of Biodun Stephen’s “Omo Momizs” on BN TV

BN TV News Style

Are You Ready For A New Miss South Africa? Here's What We Know About The Upcoming Finale

BN TV Music

New Music: Jaido P — Gbeff

BN TV Living

This Dry Fish & Vegetable Sauce Recipe is a Guaranteed Hit!

BN TV Music

New Video: Lifesize Teddy — Hypnotic

BN TV Music

Seyi Vibez talks about His Fans, Losing His Mum & Music on the “Afrobeats Podcast”

BN TV

Princess reflects on Her Time in the All Stars House on “BBNaija Gist” with Ebuka

BN TV Career

Funke Bucknor-Obruthe Shares Her Secrets to Success on “Omon’s Couch” | Watch

BN TV

Watch Episode 6 Of “Visa On Arrival” on BN TV

Avatar photo

Published

1 hour ago

 on

Accelerate TV has dropped episode six of their hilarious web series “Visa On Arrival,” and this episode is titled “Paint Me.”

On this episode, “Hope ruins Francis’ special moment with an applicant he planned to impress with his poetic lines.

Meanwhile, Okoro, Hope, and Charity frustrate an applicant who happens to be an airport manager.”

Visa On Arrival stars Bovi, Real Warri Pikin, Taymesan, Chioma Edak, Jamodaniels Asagba, and Dat Warri Girl.

Watch:

Related Topics:
Avatar photo

The best Nigerian and African video content from around the web specially curated for YOU!

css.php