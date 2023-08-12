Watch Episode 6 Of “Visa On Arrival” on BN TV

Accelerate TV has dropped episode six of their hilarious web series “Visa On Arrival,” and this episode is titled “Paint Me.”

On this episode, “Hope ruins Francis’ special moment with an applicant he planned to impress with his poetic lines.

Meanwhile, Okoro, Hope, and Charity frustrate an applicant who happens to be an airport manager.”

Visa On Arrival stars Bovi, Real Warri Pikin, Taymesan, Chioma Edak, Jamodaniels Asagba, and Dat Warri Girl.

Watch: