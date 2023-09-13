Mr Eazi & Temi Otedola Return with Season 3 of Their ‘How Far?’ Podcast | Watch Episode 1



Superstar singer Mr Eazi and actress Temi Otedola are back with the highly anticipated third season of their popular podcast, “How Far?“.

The dynamic duo, known for their engaging conversations, will tackle a wide array of topics ranging from relationships to pressing social issues in six exciting new episodes set to drop every Wednesday.

Following the resounding success of Seasons 1 and 2, “How Far?” secured the number 1 spot in Nigeria and across Africa on major platforms like Spotify and Apple Podcasts. This continued dominance underscores the podcast’s undeniable appeal and influence on listeners not only in Nigeria but also worldwide.

Mr Eazi expressed his excitement for the upcoming season, highlighting the strong bond he shares with Temi. “Temi and I have a great bond, and we’re excited to continue to bring our conversations to the podcasting world. We want to engage with our listeners and create a space where everyone feels welcome to share their stories,” he shared.

The six new episodes promise a diverse range of topics pertinent to the modern world. From relationships to insights on the entertainment industry and vital social issues, the hosts will offer their distinctive perspectives and welcome guests to join them in exploring these crucial subjects.

In the year since the last season, both hosts have undergone significant personal growth and embarked on thrilling ventures. They’ll provide insights into relationships, navigating the entertainment industry, and discussing pressing social matters. Additionally, listeners will get an exclusive peek into their wedding planning. Season 3 also marks a milestone with their first-ever guest, renowned poet and speaker Suli Breaks.

Temi Otedola emphasized the power of conversation, stating, “Through our podcast, we aim to foster dialogue, create awareness, and inspire change. We want our listeners to feel connected and empowered to make a difference.”

Watch Episode 1 below:

In this episode, they reveal what they’ve gotten up to since the last season aired. Mr Eazi kicks things off by unveiling his latest passion project ‘Chop Life Soundsystem’ and his highly-anticipated Amapiano album. Temi tells us about her unforgettable stage debut in Terra Kulture’s Motherland the Musical.