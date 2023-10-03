‘I soaked up impressions from different people and put everything together’ – Akah Nnani on His Role in “She Must Be Obeyed”

Connect with us

Published

Published

3 seconds ago

 on

Nollywood stars Adedimeji Lateef and Akah Nnani opened up about their roles in Funke Akindele‘s latest Prime Video mini-series, “She Must Be Obeyed.”

The five-part series follows the lives of three successful music stars, SHE, Tito, and X-cite (portrayed by Funke Akindele, Veeiye, and Waje, respectively). SHE is determined to stay at the top, no matter the cost. When a group of people comes together to expose her true nature, it leads to a thrilling journey of revenge and deception in the music industry. Lateef is cast as Bayo, SHE’s brother. Akah plays Sisqo, a loyal manager to SHE.

Both actors spoke highly of working with Funke Akindele. Lateef said that she “is a perfectionist” and that she “always wants to get the best.” Nnani mentioned that she was “very supportive” and believed in him to nail this character. He also added that preparing for the role was quite challenging, and he had to trust himself to play the role of Sisqo, drawing inspiration from various characters and real-life individuals.

When asked about what viewers can expect from the series, Lateef said that “in every scene, there’s something for you to learn,” and he feels it is happening at the right time.

“She Must Be Obeyed” premiered on Prime Video on September 29, 2023.

