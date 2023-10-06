Olufunke Olumide: How a Multifamily Office Can Help Creatives Secure their Financial Future

In Africa, we have seen a remarkable rise in the global influence of our artists, filmmakers, musicians, and performers. If you are part of the creative minds who are behind telling Africa’s most captivating stories with artistic expressions, you must know that you are the heartbeat of the entertainment, arts, and movie industry in Nigeria and across the continent. Your work not only entertains but also shapes cultures and narratives.

However, beneath the glitz and glamour lie unique challenges that are often faced by our creative talents some of which are financial security, legacy planning, and wealth preservation. They are concerns that deserve attention, and this is where a multifamily office (MFO) can play a pivotal role.

I have seen first-hand how family offices can create structures for creatives to secure their legacies and multigenerational wealth transfer. I also understand the benefits involved when creatives securely plan their legacies and multigenerational wealth.

Wealth management tailored to you

Traditional financial solutions may not always align with your irregular income streams and changing financial needs, but MFOs work closely with you to develop customised wealth management strategies that reflect your specific financial situation, ensuring your hard-earned money is working for you efficiently.

Legacy building for your family

MFOs specialise in legacy planning, which ensures your intellectual property, royalties, and creative assets are well-managed and protected. They help you create a comprehensive legacy plan that ensures your family’s holistic well-being for generations to come, from setting up trusts to estate planning, and more.

Investing guidance

Whether it’s from movie deals, art sales, or royalties, managing substantial income can be complex. Smart investments can provide financial stability, wealth growth and long-term security. MFOs have the expertise to help you make informed investment decisions that align with your values and long-term goals, and they make adjustments as needed to optimise your returns.

Financial stability for creatives

MFOs will help you create a financial plan that smooths out the bumps and ensures you have a stable financial base to support your creative endeavours. They’ll work with you to manage your income, invest wisely, and plan for those rainy days.

Tax efficiency

Taxes can take a significant chunk of your hard-earned income. MFOs specialise in tax planning to help you minimise your tax liability while staying compliant with the law. This means more money in your pocket to fund your next project and support your family.

Holistic support

MFOs understand that your life extends beyond your career. That’s why they offer a range of services beyond wealth management. Whether you need legal advice, concierge services, global school selection for your kids or guidance on family governance, they have the expertise

MFOs could be the right partners to help you secure your creative legacy. They understand the unique challenges you face and are available to provide guidance, support, and solutions tailored to your needs. Your creativity has the power to inspire generations with the right professional support, and your artistic legacy will shine brightly, ensuring that your impact endures for years to come.

As a creative, would you consider employing the services of an MFO to manage your finances?