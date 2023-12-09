Connect with us

Weddings

It's a Perfect Time To Bask in The Beauty of Love With BellaNaijaWeddings Weekly!

Relationships Sweet Spot Weddings

Beauty Queen Mitchel Ihezue & Prince Nicholas Ukachukwu’s Wedding Was a Sweet Celebration of Love | See Highlights

Weddings

Amaka Thought She Was Attending a Welcome Party - It Turned Out to be a Romantic Rooftop Proposal By Chucks!

Weddings

From Uni to a 'Detty December' Party and Now, The Aisle! Ife & Kunle #FinallyFoundLove

Weddings

Inaingo and Preston's Pre-wedding Shoot Was a Perfect Blend of Love & Nature!

Weddings

From Work Buddies To Life Partners! Enjoy Chinyere and Uche's Wedding Photos

Weddings

Kunle Slid Into Ore's Instagram DM and Stole Her Heart! Enjoy Their Pre-wedding Shoot

Weddings

Activate Your Fun Weekend Mode With Exciting Features From #BellaNaijaWeddings Weekly

Weddings

Enjoy all the Thrills from Faiza and Temi’s Destination Wedding in Spain!

Weddings

Perpetual & Jacob's Love Journey Began in Uni! See Their Beautiful Photos

Weddings

It’s a Perfect Time To Bask in The Beauty of Love With BellaNaijaWeddings Weekly!

Avatar photo

Published

27 seconds ago

 on

Hey there #BellaNaijaWeddings fam!

Hope you had an amazing week. For us on this end, the week has been packed with so many goodies and it’ll be selfish to keep it all to ourselves. Today, we’ve compiled a rundown of all the amazing features we had in the BellaNaijaWeddings zone all week.

We’ve got highlights from Miss Universe Nigeria, Ugochi Mitchel Ihezue and the love of her life, Prince Nicholas Ukachukwu’s wedding, sweet love stories, super gorgeous inspos and thrilling videos. In case you missed anything, this is a perfect time to catch up. Click on the title links below for the best weekend ever!

Cheers to an amazing weekend!

A Yoruba-Edo Love Fest! Bask in The Colours of Love With Adeola & Asuseyi’s Trad

A Colleague Did The Matchmaking! Now, We’ve Got #ADateWithTheDaniyans

An Igbo-Ijaw Fairytale! Dorcas & Azibola’s Trad Was Many Shades of Beautiful

From Twitter Banter to Forever! Enjoy Dorcas and Azibola’s Sweet Love Story

Relish The Love, Beauty & Culture in Nikita and Seun’s Wedding

From Med School to Eternity! Enjoy Olamide & Ofuafo’s Love Story

Chimamanda and Ugochukwu’s Social Media Friendship Morphed Into Love after an Airport Pick-up

Gbenga Led Tina on an Anniversary Scavenger Hunt – It Turned Out To Be a Romantic #BNBLing!

A Snapchat Love Story! Eddie & Faith Were Certainly Meant To Be

Bring Elegance To Your Yoruba Trad With This Two-Toned Bridal Inspo

Activate Your Bridal Glow With This Radiant Trad Inspo!

Add a Modern Flair to Your Trad Look With This Stunning Inspo!

The “In Blossom” Bridal Collection by Esé-Azénabor is a Harmony of Flowers, Beauty & Romance

This is Your Go-to Inspo For an Elegant White Wedding Slay!

Achieve an Exceptional Bridal Slay With This Gorgeous Edo Beauty Look

The Cute Moments Leading Up To This Beach Proposal Will Make You Smile

This Couple’s Sweet First Look Moment Will Get You Blushing Hard!

This Groom Hyping His Bride is The Sweetest Thing You’ll See Today

This Edo Bride and Her Squad Came Serving Regal Looks! Enjoy The Video

You’ll Feel The Love in The Air With This Couple’s Sweet First Kiss

For more weddings, love stories, pre-weddings, and wedding planning tips & inspo,
visit www.bellanaijawedbellanaijaweddings.com

Related Topics:
Avatar photo

We love weddings as much as you do – get in touch! Click Here for Real BN Weddings: http://www.bellanaija.com/tag/real-weddings/ E-mail: [email protected] Website: www.bellanaijaweddings.com Instagram: BellaNaijaWeddings | Instagram for #AsoEbiBella: AsoEbiBella Twitter: BellaNaijaWed FB: BellaNaijaWeddings Pinterest: BellaNaijaWed

Advertisement

Star Features

Blue Hour Notes by Faith Moyosore Agboola | A Spoken Word Poetry Review by Roseline Mgbodichimma

Was 2023 Fab or Bleh for You? Give Us All the Gist With the #BN2023Epilogues

Chaste Inegbedion: Breaking Free from Holiday Anxiety & Empowering Women in the Workplace

Crayon, Ruger, Shallipopi & Others – These Nigerian Artistes Dropped Their Debut Albums This Year

Torinmo Salau: Want to Grow Your Business & Win Customers This Holiday Season? Use These Tips!
css.php