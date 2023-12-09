It’s a Perfect Time To Bask in The Beauty of Love With BellaNaijaWeddings Weekly!

Hey there #BellaNaijaWeddings fam!

Hope you had an amazing week. For us on this end, the week has been packed with so many goodies and it’ll be selfish to keep it all to ourselves. Today, we’ve compiled a rundown of all the amazing features we had in the BellaNaijaWeddings zone all week.

We’ve got highlights from Miss Universe Nigeria, Ugochi Mitchel Ihezue and the love of her life, Prince Nicholas Ukachukwu’s wedding, sweet love stories, super gorgeous inspos and thrilling videos. In case you missed anything, this is a perfect time to catch up. Click on the title links below for the best weekend ever!

Cheers to an amazing weekend!