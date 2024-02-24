Connect with us

Watch Bimbo Ademoye and Bolaji Ogunmola in “Rofia Tailor Loran” Season 2

Will Pastor Josiah Take Back What is Meant for Him? Find Out in Episode Five of "The Interview"

Watch Episode 5 (S7) of Ndani TV's "Skinny Girl In Transit"

Bola and Segilola Ogidan Join Linda and Ibrahim Suleiman in Episode 6 of "Due Parenting Pod"

Meet the Voices Behind Tola and Kole in Disney's "Iwájú"

New Video: Khaid & Gyakie - Run Away (Omalicha)

Watch Episode 5 (S1) of "Dear Diane"

Hearts Get Broken In Episode 2 (S2) of "When Are We Getting Married?"

7 Days in Paris: Watch All The Interesting Details from Temi Otedola's 1st Haute Couture Week

Let Nneka Michel Show You How to Layer Pieces & Pair Fun Colours for a Chic Week in Style

Published

1 hour ago

 on

Shutterspeed Projects has released the first episode of the second season of the comedy series Rofia Tailor Loran.

The series revolves around Rofia a tailor from the village who is hopeful that she will succeed in the city so she teams up with her old friend Lape, a city big girl to build a fashion house in the city. Together they develop antics to navigate the challenges of entrepreneurship and friendship in this hilarious series. The series is produced and directed by Biodun Stephen and it stars Bimbo Ademoye and Bolaji Ogunmola

Watch episode 1 below:

