Watch Bimbo Ademoye and Bolaji Ogunmola in “Rofia Tailor Loran” Season 2

Shutterspeed Projects has released the first episode of the second season of the comedy series Rofia Tailor Loran.

The series revolves around Rofia a tailor from the village who is hopeful that she will succeed in the city so she teams up with her old friend Lape, a city big girl to build a fashion house in the city. Together they develop antics to navigate the challenges of entrepreneurship and friendship in this hilarious series. The series is produced and directed by Biodun Stephen and it stars Bimbo Ademoye and Bolaji Ogunmola

Watch episode 1 below: