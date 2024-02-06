Chaste Inegbedion: Building a Relevant African Business Requires Transparency and Collaboration

In the world of business, it’s not uncommon for the board to consider firing a CEO. This is a difficult decision that comes with risks and challenges, especially when it comes to finding a suitable replacement. The task is comparable to finding a needle in a haystack, as it requires a deep understanding of the business intricacies and the company’s codebase.

So why do boards entertain the idea of changing leadership? It’s usually because the CEO’s stories of success don’t match up with the company’s poor performance. Startups can have ups and downs, but unexpected setbacks can cause panic in the boardroom.

Founders need to be aware that ignoring problems won’t make them go away. Investors expect bad news and are prepared to handle it. It’s essential to be transparent about financial troubles and to share the burn rate, which is the rate at which the company is spending its cash. Concealing a cash crisis can lead to hasty decisions and a search for solutions.

For founders navigating difficult waters, it’s important to be honest about the company’s financial situation and to act quickly. Monthly investor updates need to be prioritised. Sharing an update, even if it’s incomplete, early in the month is crucial. A 95% complete update on January 1 is more valuable than a 100% accurate one on March 31. Investors appreciate the heads-up and the effort to keep them informed.

It’s essential to lay concerns on the table during board meetings. Transparency becomes an ally when keeping everyone in the loop on the highs and lows. The board is a strategic partner, and they need to be aware of the challenges faced.

Anticipating and sharing bad news before it unfolds is a winning strategy. As a founder, instincts may sense trouble ahead. Sharing it early builds trust before anyone else even suspects it. Foresight can make the difference between a setback and a catastrophe.

In the grand game of business, honesty isn’t just the best policy; it’s the winning strategy. The era of weaving tales of perpetual success has passed. Today’s stakeholders, especially in the dynamic landscape of startups, value transparency and resilience over a facade of unwarranted optimism.

As African founders navigate the intricate terrain of entrepreneurship, the lessons resonate even more profoundly. The narrative, often shaped by rich cultural diversity and a spirit of communal progress, echoes the ethos of openness and collaboration. In a landscape where challenges can be as diverse as the continent itself, from regulatory hurdles to market dynamics, the importance of clear communication becomes paramount. African founders must embrace the power of storytelling not just as a means of highlighting successes but as a tool for navigating the complexities inherent in the entrepreneurial journey.

The path to success is paved with candid conversations, shared challenges, and a commitment to weathering storms together.

In the end, it’s not just about surviving the corporate jungle; it’s about thriving, adapting, and building a legacy that withstands the tests of time and market volatility. The real strength of a leader lies not in shielding their team from adversity but in guiding them through it, emerging stronger on the other side. As the African entrepreneurial spirit continues to soar, let this be a rallying cry: transparency as the cornerstone of success, collaboration as the driving force, and resilience as the heartbeat of every startup’s journey.

***

Featured Image by Libasse El Arbi Ndoye for Pexels