Daniel Adebayo: How Do We Get Local & State Governments to Function Effectively?

While Nigeria has moved away from the unitary system of government, remnants of its practices, particularly the excessive focus on what goes on at the federal level of government, persist. The only distinction now is that it is driven by the people and often shields sub-national and local governments away from accountability.

The Nigerian people tend to focus too much on the President and what happens at the federal level, while paying little attention to what goes on at the sub-national and local levels. They don’t demand as much from their leaders at these levels as they do from the federal government. This is not to say that we should ignore governance at the federal level, as what happens there is crucial to the well-being of the country. However, a functional government in Abuja cannot solve Nigeria’s problems if governance at the sub-national and local levels is poor. In other words, when other parts of the body are sick, it affects the head as well.

The quality of life that an average Nigerian lives daily depends on the functionality of his sub-national and local governments. Roads, streets, parks, schools, transport systems, and a host of other amenities that citizens enjoy and come across in their day-to-day lives are managed by state and local governments.

In 2019, former President Muhammadu Buhari assented to the new minimum wage bill which increased the minimum wage from N18,000 to N30,000. As inconsequential as that might have felt, some states still couldn’t pay. According to BudgIT, as of October 2023, 15 states were yet to start paying the N30,000 minimum wage. So while federal workers were getting thirty thousand naira as minimum wage some states were still paying N18,000. The federal government cannot possibly force implementation at the state level, it is all in the purview of the state government.

During election campaigns, candidates running for governorship frequently promise to improve the welfare of state civil servants. However, the actual implementation of these promises remains scarce and rarely seen. Various media outlets have reported on governors who take money from associations of civil servants under the guise of utilising it for projects. Some civil servants have noted that they no longer receive benefits that are supposed to come with their membership in the state civil service, while monies continue to be deducted from their salaries without remittance to the appropriate associations.

Local governance has been adversely affected by the control of state governors, which has hindered their effectiveness. The National Assembly’s recent attempt to grant financial and legislative autonomy to local governments in 2022 faced resistance from the state House of Assemblies. The reason for this resistance is not hard to understand. Governors are not willing to relinquish their hold on power. Currently, only a small number of states such as Lagos and a few others can sustain themselves through their internal revenue without relying on federal allocations. Statisense reported in 2022 that only Lagos, Ogun, and the FCT generated an IGR more than their federal allocation.

The Federal Government can better the lives of the citizens if those at the subnational levels also function and perform effectively.

While I want us to shift our focus to the local levels, I don’t mean that the lack of it is the cause of the major problems Nigeria faces. Their inefficiency can’t be solely attributed to a lack of resources. But we have failed to confront a lot of governors who are falling short in shouldering their responsibilities. They need to be held accountable. The lack of accountability has allowed them to neglect their duties at sub-national and local levels. These governors come into office with lofty promises only to deliver petty projects and play politics while at it. They get away with this and are reelected after offering peanuts to voters. Isn’t it shameful that an elected governor is being investigated by the Economics and Financial Crimes Commission for embezzling government funds?

During the final period of his presidency, President Buhari approved 16 bills that altered the constitution. These bills moved various items, such as railways, prisons, and electricity, from the exclusive list to the concurrent list, granting more power to the states. This power shift requires citizens to demand better governance and hold governors accountable for their actions in carrying out projects that will significantly improve the lives of people and future generations. Achieving a prosperous Nigeria requires that citizens become more politically active at the sub-national and local government levels and emphasize that for the country to thrive, local and state governments must function effectively.

***

Featured Image by Emmanuel Ikwuegbu for Pexels