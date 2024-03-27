Thanks To Instagram, Desola and Dapo Get To Live Happily Ever After!

As huge lovers of love, nothing excites us more than seeing two people commit to spending the rest of their lives together. Desola and Dapo are on a forever journey and it all began on Instagram.

One fateful day, Instagram made a suggestion to Dapo to follow Desola. Well, he obeyed and sent her a DM. Even though she was hesitant at first, we are glad she replied because this simple gesture has now led to a perfect fairytale. As they embark on an adventure for a lifetime, they are serving us sweetness with their pre-wedding photos. Each frame exudes warmth and pure love which will surely make your day!

Enjoy their pre-wedding shoot and love story below:

Their love story as shared by Desola:

Sometime in 2020, while I was in the process of relocating to Nigeria, I received a direct message from a stranger on Instagram who expressed interest in being my friend. I was somewhat puzzled by this, as I wasn’t actively seeking new friendships or relationships at the time. Despite my reservations, he persisted in wanting to connect, but I made it clear that my primary focus was on relocating. Fast forward to the summer of 2021, I had COVID-19 and of course, I had to isolate. During my isolation period, I got a direct message from him on Instagram again. Out of boredom, I engaged in conversation with him. Surprisingly when he found out about the covid, he displayed genuine concern and continued to check up on me.

Over time, our conversations became more frequent, to the point where we could not go a day without communicating. I recall a conversation in which he mentioned me being his future wife. In my head, I was like “Oga hold up!” After about a month of communicating every day, we made our relationship official. However, we both didn’t want to have a long-distance relationship. One day, he called and informed me that he had booked a flight to Lagos to visit me. This action genuinely proved his commitment. When he arrived, it became evident that our connection was something neither of us wanted to let go of, despite the distance. We decided to leave our relationship in the hands of God for direction. Since then, we’ve seen how our faith has played a significant role in sustaining us through the challenges, and we’ve found God’s faithfulness evident in our journey together.

How we met

By the groom, Dapo:

Sometimes in 2020, Instagram recommended Desola’s account as someone I might know. Intrigued, I visited her profile to check her out and her stunning beauty caught my attention. I thought to myself, “I may have found my future life partner” Back then, she resided in Boston. Believe me, if I had my way, I would have married her but, life isn’t always perfect. I also found out that she wasn’t prepared for a relationship, and truth be told, I wasn’t completely ready either so, I kept my cards close to my chest. Fast forward to the summer of 2021, the tides had turned slightly more favourable this time, although life still ain’t perfect. We were both single, however, she had already moved back to Nigeria, and neither of us desired to embark on a long-distance relationship. After talking for a couple of months, we both decided to give it a long shot, and Glory to God, we are here today! 3years later and 30 flights to you! We are in Cloud9 for each other #Loveoncloudd24

Credits

Bride: @desolaolofin

Photography: @buklaw_photography | @buklawphotography_weddings

Makeup: @anikesignatures

Stylist: @theaaccompany