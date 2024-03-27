Zobis Cables CEO John Ezeobi Rings in 40th Birthday with Glittering Celebration

On March 24th, 2024, marked a jubilant milestone as John Ezeobi, the esteemed Founder and CEO of Zobis Cables, celebrated his 40th birthday in grand style. The Bolton Event Centre in Wuse, Abuja, played host to a prestigious gathering of notable Nigerians and celebrities, including the illustrious presence of Obi Cubana, Uzor Ebulue, Duru Mike Ejiogu, Obinna Ararume, Coleman Nwafor, among others.

The evening was a glittering affair, replete with joyous laughter, heartfelt speeches, and warm embraces as guests paid homage to the remarkable journey of Engr. Ezeobi. Surrounded by friends, family, and well-wishers, he radiated an aura of gratitude and humility, acknowledging the pivotal role each individual had played in shaping his life and career.

In his opening remarks, Ezeobi expressed profound gratitude to all attendees, remarking,

I am truly humbled by the outpouring of love and support on this special day. Your presence here tonight fills my heart with immense joy and gratitude. Each of you has contributed in your own unique way to the person I am today, and for that, I am eternally grateful.

Ezeobi’s journey from humble beginnings to becoming a leader in the field of electrical engineering and infrastructure development was highlighted throughout the evening. His visionary leadership has propelled Zobis Cables to significant achievements, earning the company widespread acclaim and recognition.

Reflecting on his remarkable journey, Ezeobi remarked,

As I look back on the past four decades, I am filled with a profound sense of gratitude for the opportunities, challenges, and triumphs that have shaped my path. None of this would have been possible without the unwavering support of my family, friends, and colleagues. Today, we celebrate not just my 40th birthday, but the collective achievements of everyone gathered here.

John Ezeobi’s 40th birthday celebration was a testament to his unwavering commitment to excellence, resilience in the face of adversity, and boundless optimism for the future. As the night drew to a close, guests raised their glasses in a toast to his continued success and prosperity in the years ahead.

In the words of Ezeobi,

To each and every one of you who has graced this occasion with your presence, I extend my heartfelt gratitude. Together, let us continue to strive for excellence, inspire greatness, and make a positive impact on the world around us. The best is yet to come!

