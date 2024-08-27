The Cruciality of Big Brother Naija as a Reprieve to Societal Hardships

Like many things I was oblivious to, I did not know anything about Big Brother Naija many years ago. If I had not found myself working in digital media, I might not have been as familiar with the show as I am now. I knew it was a reality show. I knew when students in my university cramped into a single hall to watch what I now know as the eviction show. I used to hear loud noises from that hall whenever something eventful happened or perhaps, their favourite housemate was evicted. But I was never interested. To me, it was just another show like Game of Thrones or Star Wars that I might not bother to watch.

I wasn’t alone. I had friends who weren’t interested too. But the difference between me and these friends is that I wasn’t critical of the show. My friends hated the show because, they said, it distracts people from the country’s realities. I do not agree. I don’t believe a reality show – among the numerous mediums of entertainment in Nigeria – has much impact on us to forget our reality as a nation and people. For the past few years, Nigeria has experienced unrelenting socio-economic and political volatility. Even when you want to remain apathetic or apolitical, the harsh economic situation jolts you back into reality, one that a show like Big Brother Naija cannot alienate you from.

Yes, Nigerians are neck deep in the rising high cost of living. Things are hard and expensive. Inflation is strangling necks and tightening bellies. People are hungry. Lives are in danger. The unemployment rate keeps bumping up. Fuel costs are expensive. Living is becoming more difficult day by day. Yes, these are known facts but we can watch the show and still be critical of our government. We can be entertained while being politically conscious. The two are not mutually exclusive.

It is okay if discussions that emerge from the show do not touch on real societal issues like gender roles, relationships, and even the economy. But we must remember that it’s not Big Brother Naija’s responsibility to solve Nigeria’s problems. The show is designed for entertainment, and it does just that. Expecting a reality TV show to address the nation’s issues is a misplaced demand. People also say things like, “I cannot sit on my screens to watch other people,” but we also watch and go gaga over football or concerts. Every show is established for those interested. If you are not interested in following or watching the show, that’s a choice that no one will fault you for holding. You shouldn’t fault others for holding otherwise too.

Some people also complain that Big Brother Naija dominates their social media timelines, filling their feeds with content they’d rather not see. But in the age of algorithms, we have more control than ever over what we consume. If the show’s content is not to your taste, you can mute the hashtags, unfollow the accounts, or simply scroll past. The digital world is vast and diverse, catering to everyone’s interests. Complaining about Big Brother Naija taking up space on your timeline is you underutilising the tools at your disposal to curate your online experience.

I don’t consider it a fair critique to say that BBNaija diverts people’s attention from pressing national issues. Entertainment has always existed alongside societal challenges, and it is equally as important as political or economic issues. People need entertainment, not just to survive but to feel human, to connect, and to experience joy. The fact that Nigerians still find time to watch Big Brother Naija despite the country’s economic difficulties speaks to the fact that the show is meeting their need to be entertained and socially connected. In the end, Big Brother Naija is a reflection of the society that consumes it. It may not be everyone’s cup of tea, but it serves a purpose. It brings joy, ignites conversations, and, for a few weeks, provides a shared experience in a country often divided by so much. Those who criticise it for being a distraction must also acknowledge the importance of distractions in a world that often feels overwhelming.

Big Brother Naija will keep airing, no matter what. If your values or religion does not share a familiarity with the show’s, the easy response is to ignore it. The show’s very existence might seem like a snub to the “seriousness” of the situation of the country, but perhaps the real affront is the expectation that people should be in a constant state of anxiety, never allowing themselves a moment of reprieve. In a country where survival often feels like a full-time job, a little entertainment is not just a distraction, it’s a necessity. Let people enjoy what they want, please.