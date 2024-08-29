What Happens When We Break Things to Pieces

Writing this is influenced by Lawrence Yeo‘s article on how our reaction to an awareness forms our identity. The article explores the difference between data and information and how curiosity plays a major role in what determines each of them. Data remains data when it does not pique our interest in further research. For instance, according to Yeo, South Korea has an obesity rate of 4%. Some immediately rush to Google to find out if that is true or false. Some research deeper into how South Korea achieved that and how that can be compared to other countries. And for some, they read and move on, even if until right now, they didn’t know about the data. The reaction to that data determines whether it remains data or becomes information. Data does not necessarily need to inform you, it’s meant to support facts. But it can become information when it drives you to know more and more about the discourse.

But this article is not about data and information; it is about reaction, which is the base of the two.

One conclusion in Yeo’s article is how our identity is formed through the information we’ve consumed, which occurs through our reaction to it. When someone appears to be intelligent or wise, they become what they are through what they’ve consumed over the years – the books they’ve read, the conversations they’ve had, the experiences they’ve encountered. But what makes them who they are is their initial reaction to what makes them intelligent or wise. When they see a brilliant book, their reaction towards it is to read it. When they find themself in a circle where brilliant conversation is held, they engage. All of what they become occurs through their reaction to what makes them who they are.

However, beyond the upper layer of identity or information intake, Yeo’s article made me wonder how our reaction to events or circumstances can also predict their aftermath. Every day, we encounter situations that require our reaction or attention within minutes. People say mean and nice things to us and we react based on what they’ve told us. But beyond or before reacting to things, what if we break them into tiny bits to explore the situations around them?

In the Qur’an, the tale of Musa and Khidr encapsulates this discourse. Musa asked Khidr if he could follow him to learn some of the wisdom that Khidr had acquired. Throughout their journey, Musa repeatedly questioned Khidr’s actions, unable to understand the underlying reasons behind them. Khidr, with his deeper insight, foresaw the outcomes of situations in ways Musa couldn’t grasp at the moment. This story illustrates the importance of perspective and understanding the broader context before reacting.

These days, I have observed that we are fast-reactionary than we should be. In my over two decades of existence, I have unprecedentedly witnessed the rush in our reactions. We want to respond quickly to a certain message. We immediately feel hurt when someone says something unusual to us. We get angry when we are delayed. We get over-excited when we receive a signal that something we’ve always wanted is coming to pass.

But what if we pause to dissect situations, understanding the hidden layers and potential outcomes before jumping to conclusions or actions? What if we pause and reason why someone said what they’ve said to us? What if we simply pause and observe how a discussion on social media will pan out instead of joining the bandwagon of noises already polluting the social spaces? What if we wait and see if our approach could lead to more measured responses, ultimately influencing the course of events in ways we might not have anticipated?

This does not take away moments that immediately need us to be fast-reactionary – when you need to insert the OTP before the minutes elapse; when you need to switch off the stove before the food burns and other similar situations that need us to be fast and quick. But some situations permit us to restrain and reflect, allowing us to react in an informed manner because we have dissected and broken situations into possible pieces.

Moreover, reflective thinking plays a crucial role in shaping our personal growth. When faced with challenges or new information, the impulse to react immediately can overshadow the opportunity for reflection. Reflective thinking encourages us to take a step back, consider multiple perspectives, and evaluate the potential consequences of our actions. By cultivating this habit, we not only improve our decision-making process but also enhance our ability to learn from our experiences. This deliberate pause for reflection can be the difference between a reaction that is impulsive and one that is thoughtful and constructive. When we allow ourselves the time to process not just what is being said, but the intent behind it, we open ourselves up to a deeper level of communication. That can transform a mere exchange of words into a significant dialogue that benefits everyone involved.