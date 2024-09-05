Everyone Wants #JusticeForChristiannah

The hashtag #JusticeForChristiannah has been trending across social media platforms in Nigeria, as the country mourns the tragic passing of Christiannah Idowu, a 21-year-old 300-level student from the Federal University of Agriculture, Abeokuta (FUNAAB). Christiannah was reportedly murdered by an acquaintance, sparking widespread calls for justice.

On August 19, 2024, Christiannah was declared missing after her parents received a disturbing message from her WhatsApp account. The kidnappers demanded a ransom of ₦1.5 million, giving her family just 24 hours to pay. According to reports, Christiannah had been on her way from her home in Itaoluwo, Ikorodu, to the University of Lagos in Yaba, where she was completing her industrial training. On the way, she took refuge at the house of Ayomide Adeleye, a 200-level student at Olabisi Onabanjo University (OOU), whom she knew. Seeking shelter from the rain, she accepted Ayomide’s invitation to stay inside.

Tragically, while at his home, Ayomide attempted to assault Christiannah. When she resisted, he reportedly killed her. Christiannah’s family managed to raise ₦350,000, which Ayomide received through a betting account.

Investigations into the abduction quickly traced the transaction back to Ayomide. By August 29th, authorities confirmed the betting account was linked to him. Police then tracked his phone to his family’s home in Ikorodu, where military personnel from the 174 Battalion arrested him. During the investigation, incriminating evidence, including Christiannah’s phone and bank details, was discovered, alongside email exchanges between Ayomide and Christiannah’s family.

On September 3, 2024, Ayomide confessed to the alleged murder and revealed he had buried Christiannah’s body at his family home. His arrest was officially confirmed today by the spokesperson of the Nigerian Army’s 81 Division, Lt-Col. Olabisi Ayeni.

The sad circumstances surrounding Christiannah Idowu’s passing have sparked national outrage, with Nigerians and celebrities alike using social media to demand #JusticeForChristiannah. The call for justice has only intensified as more details of this horrific crime emerge.

Stop Killing Women!!! — Chiké (@Officialchike) September 5, 2024

Men, true strength is not about staying silent but about standing up to your friends who abuse, rape, or demean women. Let’s redefine masculinity by holding each other accountable.#JusticeforChristianah — BIG FISH 🦈 (@adekunleGOLD) September 5, 2024

Stop killing us ! Stop raping us ! Women deserve better #JusticeForChristianah — Celestial being (@ayrastarr) September 5, 2024

Fellas, real power isn’t in keeping mum, but in calling out your mates when they’re out of line with women. Let’s flip the script on what it means to be a man by keeping each other in check. — Rapid Rover 💎 (@RapidRover99) September 5, 2024

It’s been a dark week for women worldwide.

In France a 72 year old woman was drugged and raped by her husband and over 80 men during the course of their marriage.

A female Ugandan Olympic athlete was doused in petrol by her boyfriend and has passed away due to this. — Iya Onijogbon. (@Moofoluwake) September 5, 2024

You lot love to be shocked when the things women are always warning about (which you routinely dismiss) finally happen.

Your clarity only lasts as long as the event is in the news cycle. Then the amnesia of misogyny sets in and you conveniently forget how bad it is out there. — Kevwe (@kevwe_od) September 5, 2024

I have a problem with men who think this is about gender war and if you think that way, then you are no different from the perpetrators. — Diane Russet (@DianeRusset) September 5, 2024

“Women stay safe“ but Christiannah was with her “friend” “Women stay safe“ but Mercy was in her house sleeping “Women stay safe” but Bamise was on a state owned bus “Women stay safe” but Uwa was in church “Women stay safe” but Augusta was with her boyfriend Stay safe where?? — Ebele (@ebelee_) September 5, 2024

We have a serious femicide problem that is not taken half seriously here. As you’re there “not all men-ing”, women are learning to walk around with tasers, peppersprays, switch blades, send live locations, wear fake engagement rings, fake phone calls in ubers, avoid visiting men,… — Tegbe! (@TomiwaTegbe) September 5, 2024

Women are constantly killed for nothing and justice is mostly never served. #JusticeForChristiannah 💔 pic.twitter.com/DabO61wLDf — Mercy Eke (@real_mercyeke) September 5, 2024

Please stop letting your wicked, abusive friends feel comfortable around you – because now you’re a problem too. #JusticeForChristiannah #JusticeForWomenEverywhere — Simi (@SympLySimi) September 5, 2024