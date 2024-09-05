Everyone Wants #JusticeForChristiannah

Connect with us

The hashtag #JusticeForChristiannah has been trending across social media platforms in Nigeria, as the country mourns the tragic passing of Christiannah Idowu, a 21-year-old 300-level student from the Federal University of Agriculture, Abeokuta (FUNAAB). Christiannah was reportedly murdered by an acquaintance, sparking widespread calls for justice.

On August 19, 2024, Christiannah was declared missing after her parents received a disturbing message from her WhatsApp account. The kidnappers demanded a ransom of ₦1.5 million, giving her family just 24 hours to pay. According to reports, Christiannah had been on her way from her home in Itaoluwo, Ikorodu, to the University of Lagos in Yaba, where she was completing her industrial training. On the way, she took refuge at the house of Ayomide Adeleye, a 200-level student at Olabisi Onabanjo University (OOU), whom she knew. Seeking shelter from the rain, she accepted Ayomide’s invitation to stay inside.

Tragically, while at his home, Ayomide attempted to assault Christiannah. When she resisted, he reportedly killed her. Christiannah’s family managed to raise ₦350,000, which Ayomide received through a betting account.

Investigations into the abduction quickly traced the transaction back to Ayomide. By August 29th, authorities confirmed the betting account was linked to him. Police then tracked his phone to his family’s home in Ikorodu, where military personnel from the 174 Battalion arrested him. During the investigation, incriminating evidence, including Christiannah’s phone and bank details, was discovered, alongside email exchanges between Ayomide and Christiannah’s family.

On September 3, 2024, Ayomide confessed to the alleged murder and revealed he had buried Christiannah’s body at his family home. His arrest was officially confirmed today by the spokesperson of the Nigerian Army’s 81 Division, Lt-Col. Olabisi Ayeni.

The sad circumstances surrounding Christiannah Idowu’s passing have sparked national outrage, with Nigerians and celebrities alike using social media to demand #JusticeForChristiannah. The call for justice has only intensified as more details of this horrific crime emerge.

Living & Celebrating the African Dream!

