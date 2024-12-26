BNEpilogues2024: Graduation, Heartbreak and Hope — Seyie’s 2024 in Summary

This year has been nothing short of a whirlwind—a mix of highs, lows, and downright ugly moments that shaped me in ways I couldn’t have imagined.

After seven long years of hard work, perseverance, and countless sleepless nights, I finally graduated. Completing this chapter was a dream come true and a testament to the resilience I’ve built over the years. Unfortunately, I didn’t graduate with the grade I had envisioned. That realisation stung. It was a tough pill to swallow, especially considering how much effort I poured into my studies.

The hardest part of my year was the sudden onset of a stroke in my dad. It felt like my world crumbled overnight. Watching him suffer and navigating the series of events that followed brought on a storm of emotions—sadness, anxiety, anger and even depression. There were days when the weight of it all felt unbearable.

Amidst all this, I also decided to end my relationship with my boyfriend. It wasn’t easy, and I still question whether it was the right choice. But as they say, “we move.”

These stressors, coupled with the emotional toll, took a visible toll on my skin—a part of me I’ve always taken pride in. Looking in the mirror and not liking what I saw was a nerve-wracking experience for someone who cherishes her appearance. No matter what I tried, nothing seemed to work, which only increased my frustration.

Through it all, I’ve had to show up for myself every single day, even when it felt impossible. The absence of a solid support system made it even harder. However, this loneliness taught me a lot about self-reliance, clarity, and the kind of support I want in my life moving forward.

Despite the challenges, this year wasn’t all doom and gloom. I attended several industry events that were not only insightful but also allowed me to meet some truly wonderful people. Each connection felt like a small reminder of why I love what I do.

I’m also ending the year on a high note, securing my dream internship at my desired organisation. For that, I am incredibly grateful. It feels like a fresh start, and I’m hopeful this experience will be worthwhile and transformative.

As I close the chapter on 2024, I can’t wait to step into the new year with hope, determination and a renewed sense of purpose. If this year has taught me anything, it’s that life is unpredictable—it can knock you down in ways you never expected. But I’ve learned to take the punches, find my footing and keep going.

Here’s to brighter days, better decisions, and a year of healing and happiness. 2025, I’m ready for you.