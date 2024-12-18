FeelLikeAChildAgain: A Childhood Christmas That Blessing Will Never Forget Was Receiving a Gift at an Event

Dear Santa,

I hope this letter finds you well, settled in the warmth of the North Pole, surrounded by the hum of busy elves and the jingling of bells. I have always imagined it to be a magical place.

As I write this, a memory of my favourite childhood Christmas floods my mind. It was a chilly Christmas Eve in the village. I was very happy, not only because of Christmas day but because of the event I was going to attend. At that time, there was a woman who always hosted a celebration for children at her residence every Christmas day. Presents were given to children who performed well in their various schools.

I woke up early on Christmas day, with my heart racing with excitement. One of the best parts of that Christmas was coming home from church to meet different delicacies prepared. Around noon, I dressed up and rushed to the event. I brought my result slip with me and handed it over to the official. My heart raced for joy as my name was called. I hurriedly stepped out to receive my gift with ecstasy and couldn’t wait to show my family.

At about 4:00 pm, the event came to an end. Unfortunately, that was the last event I attended because the host passed away.

It wasn’t just the gift that made that Christmas unforgettable. It was the sense of wonder, and the realisation that Christmas is about more than the presents – it is about Christ, love, joy and the magic of believing.

What I miss about Christmas as a young adult is the joy it brought me as a child. I remember spending time with my extended family in the village and creating wonderful memories. I loved running away from firecrackers, which we called “knockouts.” The sky lit up with various colours of fireworks, and I cherish the many gifts I received from my family.

Santa, my wish for this Christmas is to be among the winners of BellaNaija’s ‘Feel Like A Child Again’ campaign. I have a lot of things to write but I don’t want to bore you with my long story because I know you have other letters to read and other wishes to grant.

Wishing you a peaceful and joyous holiday season. May your sleigh always find its way and your heart remain as big as it has always been.

With love and gratitude,

Blessing.

_ _ _ _

