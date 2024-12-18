FeelLikeAChildAgain: Seyi Olaniyan’s Fondest Childhood Christmas Memory was Visiting the Amusement Park

Dear Santa,

Thank you for always making the holidays magical. I’ll never forget how you left presents under the Christmas tree every year until I became a teenager—it felt like a little miracle each time. Those visits to the post office to deliver my letters to you were always a highlight of the season. And guess what? Everything I wished for somehow always appeared the next morning. You’re the best.

One of my fondest childhood memories was visiting the Amusement Park in Apapa when I was seven. It was a dream come true. My parents, friends, and I had the time of our lives. I ate everything I could lay my hands on—cotton candy, popcorn, ice cream. And the rides? Oh, they were unforgettable. I loved them, even the scary ones that had me screaming my lungs out but laughing right after.

The fun didn’t end there. The very next day, my friends and I joined my parents for an event at Ikoyi Country Club, and it was an absolute blast. I proudly showed off my swimming skills, enjoyed thrilling horse rides, and played fun games in the sand. The highlight of the day? The music, the delicious food (especially the suya), and the competitions. I even won a prize for being the best dancer. It was such a thrilling experience, and I couldn’t stop smiling the entire time.

Christmas as a child was so thrilling. I got to see my cousins and friends, attend the most amazing events, and eat to my heart’s content without a single worry about planning or paying for anything. Every day during the holidays felt like a new adventure, and I’ll forever cherish those memories.

Now, as an adult, all I want for Christmas is the chance to relive those carefree moments—to relax, have fun, and enjoy all those activities I loved as a child without the stress or cost. Recently, I went through a breakup, and I require cheering up. I would really love to have childlike fun again—to laugh, play, and feel that pure joy I once did. That would truly make my holiday magical again.

Thank you, Santa, for always making Christmas so special. Here’s to more magical moments.



With love,

[Seyie] ❤️

_ _ _ _

The BellaNaija #FeelLikeAChild campaign, in collaboration with BreatherNG, presents the perfect opportunity for people to let go of adulthood, let their hair down and ‘play’ like a child for a day. Today with BreatherNG, we’re creating an unforgettable experience for 5 winners and their plus one this December.