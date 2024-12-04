Connect with us

Music

Listen to Jumaye’s New Single “For Days”

Published

1 hour ago

 on

Jumaye is back with a new single, “For Days,” mixing Afrobeats rhythms with smooth, soulful melodies. The track combines energetic percussion and soft vocals to create a sound that’s easy to enjoy and hard to forget.

“For Days” is about love, determination, and the connections that bring people together. The music balances modern Afrobeat with a touch of soul, making it fresh and timeless.

Listen below for that perfect tune to brighten your mood and get you moving.

 

 

