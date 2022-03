BNXN has released a new track entitled “For Days,” which was produced by Sake Pase, and video directed by Erik Saevi. In the three-minute track, BNXN talks calmly with his love interest.

“For Days” is BNXN’s first official single for 2022, and a follow-up to the “Italy” refix, which was assisted by South African duo, Blaq Diamond.

Listen to the track below:

Watch the video below: