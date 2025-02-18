Switch Things Up With This Easy Sausage Sauce From Cookie With Ijey

Going for a change from the usual stew, Cookie With Ijey keeps it simple but full of flavour. This time, it’s a rich, slightly spicy sausage sauce that comes together quickly and pairs well with almost anything.

She starts by frying some chicken sausages for about five minutes, then sets them aside. In the same pan, she sautés onions, ginger, and garlic before adding chopped bell peppers and fresh tomatoes. A bit of tomato paste and some chilli flakes go in next. Once everything is bubbling nicely, she adds the fried sausages back in, along with some chicken broth to bring it all together.

It’s quick, easy, and perfect with mashed potatoes, rice, pasta, or bread.

Check it out below