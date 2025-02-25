Owen Shedrack: Uncovering Your Path – Essential Career Tips for Early Professionals

The journey into professional life is rarely a straight road. Like many, I’ve had to navigate survival education, take on jobs just to justify my degree, balance entrepreneurial aspirations, and make industry shifts – upskilling, reskilling, and even downskilling along the way. I’ve changed cities, switched career paths mid-job, freelanced, worked part-time, and even returned to school.

One of the biggest lessons I learned early? Hard work alone isn’t enough. You need a plan.

Career planning doesn’t mean having everything figured out from day one, but it does give you direction. It helps you make smarter decisions about what skills to build, which opportunities to chase, and who to connect with. I’ve seen people get stuck in roles they didn’t love simply because they never took the time to strategise their growth. On the flip side, those who mapped out their career paths — no matter how loosely — were more intentional, adaptable, and prepared for opportunities.

Your career will evolve, and that’s okay. You don’t need all the answers immediately. But having even a flexible roadmap puts you in control instead of leaving your growth to chance.

As Yogi Berra said, “If you don’t know where you are going, you’ll end up someplace else.” Here are five practical strategies to help you take charge of your career:

Start with Self-Assessment and Reflection

Your career planning begins with understanding yourself. What excites you? What are you naturally good at? What kind of work environment suits you best? Taking the time to reflect on these questions will help you make more informed career choices.

How to Approach It:

Guided Journaling: Regularly jot down experiences from past jobs, internships, or projects—what you enjoyed, what frustrated you, and where you felt most productive. Patterns will emerge over time.

Regularly jot down experiences from past jobs, internships, or projects—what you enjoyed, what frustrated you, and where you felt most productive. Patterns will emerge over time. Personality & Career Assessments: Tools like the Myers-Briggs Type Indicator (MBTI) or MAPP career assessment can offer insights into your strengths and potential career fits.

Tools like the Myers-Briggs Type Indicator (MBTI) or MAPP career assessment can offer insights into your strengths and potential career fits. SWOT Analysis: Identify your Strengths, Weaknesses, Opportunities, and Threats. This will help you align your skills with market needs.

Set Clear Career Goals

Define what success looks like for you, not just in vague terms like “I want a great job” but in clear, actionable steps. Having structured goals keeps you focused and allows you to measure progress.

A Simplified Goal-Setting Approach:

Short-Term (0-6 months): Learn a new skill, complete a certification, or improve your professional network.

Learn a new skill, complete a certification, or improve your professional network. Medium-Term (1-3 years): Get a promotion, transition into a new industry, or take on a leadership role.

Get a promotion, transition into a new industry, or take on a leadership role. Long-Term (5-10 years): Become an industry expert, build your own company, or lead major projects.

Pro Tip: Use the SMART framework. Set goals that are specific, measurable, achievable, relevant, and time-bound. Break them into actionable steps and review them regularly.

Build and Leverage Your Network

Your skills and experience matter but your network can accelerate your career in ways you can’t imagine. The right connections can provide guidance, mentorship, and opportunities you wouldn’t have access to otherwise.

How to Build a Strong Network:

Attend Industry Events: Conferences, workshops, and meet-ups are great places to meet professionals in your field.

Conferences, workshops, and meet-ups are great places to meet professionals in your field. Engage Online: LinkedIn, Twitter, and industry-specific forums are powerful networking tools — use them actively.

LinkedIn, Twitter, and industry-specific forums are powerful networking tools — use them actively. Seek Out Mentors: Identify professionals whose careers inspire you and reach out for mentorship. People are often more willing to help than you think.

The Key to Networking: Provide value. Share insights, offer assistance, or introduce people to each other without always expecting something in return. Good relationships are built on mutual benefit.

Develop Marketable Skills

No matter your industry, staying relevant requires continuous learning. The job market is constantly evolving, and those who stay ahead of trends have a competitive edge.

How to Stay Ahead:

Identify In-Demand Skills: Follow industry reports and job postings to see what employers are looking for.

Follow industry reports and job postings to see what employers are looking for. Take Online Courses: Platforms like Coursera, Udemy, and LinkedIn Learning offer flexible courses for both technical and soft skills.

Platforms like Coursera, Udemy, and LinkedIn Learning offer flexible courses for both technical and soft skills. Earn Certifications: Certifications can boost your credibility and open doors to new opportunities.

Remember: Soft skills like communication, problem-solving, and adaptability are just as crucial as technical expertise.

Gain Experience and Take Initiative

If you’re waiting for the perfect job to gain experience, you’re doing it wrong. The best way to grow is to start where you are.

Ways to Build Experience:

Volunteer: Offer your skills to nonprofits or community projects. This builds experience while expanding your network.

Offer your skills to nonprofits or community projects. This builds experience while expanding your network. Freelance: Platforms like Upwork and Fiverr allow you to gain experience and earn on the side.

Platforms like Upwork and Fiverr allow you to gain experience and earn on the side. Start a Personal Project: Whether it’s a blog, a side business, or an online portfolio, personal projects showcase initiative and passion.

Taking initiative, whether in your current job or through side projects, demonstrates drive, which employers and clients value highly.

Career growth isn’t about luck, it’s about intention. The best careers aren’t necessarily the ones that start perfectly; they’re the ones where people make deliberate, informed choices along the way.

Your career is yours to shape. Take ownership. Set goals. Build your network. Learn constantly. And most importantly, take action.

Success doesn’t come from waiting, it comes from moving forward, even if the path isn’t perfectly clear yet.

***

Feature Image by Antoni Shkraba for Pexels