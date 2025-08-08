Fearless Freedom Launches to Tackle Inequality and Champion Global Economic Inclusion

Connect with us

Written by Fearless Freedom
2 hours ago

Fearless Freedom, a bold new global advocacy initiative focused on ending economic inequality and expanding economic opportunity, officially launched on August 2nd, 2025.

Backed by the founder of Fearless Fund, the first venture capital fund in the U.S. built by women of colour for women of colour, this new chapter builds on a legacy of breaking barriers and driving inclusive progress.

The launch of Fearless Freedom comes nearly one year after a federal lawsuit that challenged the organisation’s efforts to empower underrepresented communities was dismissed.

The case, which drew national attention, was filed on August 2, 2023, and dismissed permanently on September 11, 2024.

Fearless Freedom is not just an advocacy; it is a global movement for visibility, justice, and financial equity. Through storytelling, policy conversations, and creative programming, Fearless Freedom is reclaiming space, spotlighting the real challenges, and championing the people building powerful solutions.

“Fearless Freedom is our global declaration, a refusal to be silenced, erased, or sidelined,“ said HM Queen Wa Arian Simone, CEO of Fearless Fund. “We’re not just funding change anymore, we’re amplifying the voices that have always driven it. This initiative is about power, presence, and rewriting the rules of who gets seen, supported, and heard.”

“August 2nd was once about legal resistance. From now on, it marks something else: a day of fearless expression and global visibility,” she added.

As a global advocacy initiative, Fearless Freedom will spark meaningful dialogue around economic inclusion, inviting communities to reflect, learn, and speak out against financial inequality, all through creative expression and powerful storytelling.

For more information, join the mailing list and visit Fearless Freedom Media on Instagram and TikTok.

