Skudan Production Launches ₦250,000 Monologue Challenge to Empower Emerging Nigerian Actors 

Skudan Production, a registered Nigerian film production company, has officially launched the Skudan Monologue Challenge 2025—a groundbreaking initiative designed to spotlight fresh acting talent and empower creatives across Nigeria.

The challenge invites aspiring actors to perform a 60-second monologue written exclusively for the competition, with the chance to win a cash prize of ₦250,000. An affiliate partner has pledged to double the prize to ₦500,000 if certain milestones are achieved, making this one of the most exciting opportunities for actors this year.

Entries are open nationwide, with contestants required to:

1. Download the official monologue script from Skudan Production’s Instagram or Facebook page.

2. Record a performance (maximum 60 seconds).

3. Post it on their Instagram feed, tagging @SkudanProduction and using #SkudanMonologueChallenge.

The competition closes on September 30, 2025, with winners announced on October 20, 2025. Speaking about the initiative, Skudan’s CEO, Adesegun Olaloko, shared:

“This competition is about more than just a prize. It’s about giving aspiring actors a platform to showcase their craft, discover new opportunities, and inspire the next generation of talent. Skudan believes in stories that transform lives, and this is our way of giving back to the creative community.”

The judging panel will feature respected industry professionals from Nigeria and beyond, ensuring that performances are evaluated on creativity, delivery, and emotional impact.

About Skudan Production:

Skudan Production is a Nigerian film production company dedicated to telling powerful stories and creating platforms for emerging talent in Africa’s creative industry. Founded in 2022, Skudan combines cinematic excellence with a vision to inspire, empower, and transform lives through film and storytelling.

Media Contact:

Skudan Production

[email protected]

Lagos, Nigeria

Please Note: This is a paid post, and we advise that you carry out due diligence before entering the competition and ensure that your personal details are kept confidential

Sponsored Content