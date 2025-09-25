The Event Show 2025 Set for October in Lagos

The Event Show 2025 is scheduled to take place from October 15th to 17th at the EUI Centre, bringing together the largest gathering of event professionals in West Africa.

The three-day experience is designed as a platform for innovation, growth, and collaboration within the events industry. Attendees can expect in-depth conversations, knowledge sharing, networking opportunities, and showcases that highlight the intersection of style, culture, and creativity.

Positioned as more than a discussion of industry trends, The Event Show 2025 aims to shape new directions for event practice across the region.

Sponsored Content