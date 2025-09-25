Connect with us

The Event Show 2025 Set for October in Lagos

Nigeria’s Housing Future and the Conversations Shaping It

PUBG MOBILE Kicks Off Campus Ambassador Campaign in Nigeria, for the Next Generation of Student Gamers

Smirnoff Champions Togetherness and Culture at Port Harcourt’s Bolé Festival

Rotimikeys Lifts London in Landmark Worship and Praise Performance

Business of Photography Conference 2025 Highlights Mentorship and Pitch Platforms for Creatives

Aso Ebi Diaries Wins Best Costume at Toronto International Nollywood Film Festival 2025

Tripoint Academy Graduates First Cohort of Interns Across Travel, Tourism, Aviation, and Digital Marketing

New Media Conference to Host MTN’s Lakin Goodluck, Omnicom’s Yinka Adebayo, Wakanow’s Bayo Adedeji, and Layi

Lord’s Achievers Awards 2025 Celebrates Icons of Impact at 7th Edition in Lagos

The Event Show 2025 Set for October in Lagos

Published

13 minutes ago

 on

The Event Show 2025 is scheduled to take place from October 15th to 17th at the EUI Centre, bringing together the largest gathering of event professionals in West Africa.

The three-day experience is designed as a platform for innovation, growth, and collaboration within the events industry. Attendees can expect in-depth conversations, knowledge sharing, networking opportunities, and showcases that highlight the intersection of style, culture, and creativity.

Positioned as more than a discussion of industry trends, The Event Show 2025 aims to shape new directions for event practice across the region.

Tickets are available here.

