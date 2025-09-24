Martell Introduces The Swift Ones

Martell Nigeria celebrates its new partnership with The Swift Ones, a powerful collective of some of Nigeria’s most influential creators. The collaboration features Young Jonn, an award-winning music producer and now chart-topping artist; Timini Egbuson, Nollywood’s dynamic actor and producer; Sandrah Tubobereni (Tubo), a visionary creative director redefining elegance through fashion; and Chef Eros (Tolulope Erogbogbo), a culinary maverick transforming Nigerian cuisine with bold creativity.

Together, The Swift Ones stand as icons who defy convention, reinvent themselves, and pursue their dreams on their own terms. Launching this partnership is The Swift Diaries, an exciting new mini-series spotlighting each of the Swift Ones as they share their inspiring stories about how they are redefining the music, lifestyle, fashion, and culinary industries in Nigeria.

What Does It Mean to Be a Swift One?

“Standing out isn’t the exception – it’s the rule,

Each Swift One embodies this creed. They are individuals who refused to follow the conventional path, dared to pursue their vision, and now inspire others. Young Jonn, Timini, Tubo, and Chef Eros reflect the spirit of audacity and reinvention that Martell represents. They bring to life Martell’s passion points: music, fashion, gastronomy, and lifestyle.

The Swift Diaries

The Swift Diaries will provide Nigerians with an intimate glimpse into the journeys of The Swift Ones. Each episode is a personal diary session, revealing untold stories, pivotal moments of daring reinvention, and the struggles behind their triumphs. Through these candid episodes, Martell spotlights these personalities, unearthing untold stories like never before: unfiltered, vulnerable, and inspiring.

Speaking on the partnership, Evane Chenuet, Marketing Director at Pernod Ricard Nigeria, said:

“With The Swift Ones, we’re pulling back the curtain. Nigerians will see these creatives showcasing not just their wins and milestones, but their resilient journey, dedication, and bold steps towards audacity. This gives meaning to what it means to be a Swift One.”

Where to Watch

The Swift Diaries will premiere exclusively on Martell Nigeria’ official YouTube channel, MTV Base & BET, with new episodes rolling out weekly.

This is an audacious call to anyone with a dream to stand out. Follow the journey of The Swift Ones and embrace the spirit of audacity. You can join the conversation by using the hashtags #MartellSwiftOnes and #BeTheStandoutSwift.

Founded in 1715 by Jean Martell, Maison Martell is one of the world’s oldest and leading international prestige cognac houses. The brand’s three-century legacy is built on a foundation of audacity, craftsmanship, and a deep appreciation for cultural connection. In Nigeria, Martell has been a prominent player since 2012, operating under Pernod Ricard Nigeria to create premium experiences that bring people together. With a strong presence in Lagos, Abuja, and Port Harcourt, Martell continues to share its exceptional savoir-faire and celebrated spirits with connoisseurs across the country.

Pernod Ricard Nigeria is the local affiliate of Pernod Ricard, a global leader in the wine and spirits industry. Since its incorporation in 2012, the company has established a strong presence in the Nigerian market with a diverse portfolio of premium international brands, including Jameson Irish Whiskey, Martell Cognac, and Absolut Vodka. Rooted in the Group’s philosophy of “Convivialité,” Pernod Ricard Nigeria is committed to creating genuine human connections and shared experiences, while also championing responsible drinking and sustainability.

