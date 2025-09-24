PalmPay Hustle Grant Helps Abimbola Janet Stitch Her Fashion Vision into Reality

For Abimbola Janet, fashion has always been more than a business. For her, it is a dream stitched together with persistence, aspirations, and hope. As the founder of Abims-J Unique Fashion Styling, her journey began humbly in her father’s house in Lagos, where she transformed a small corner into a workspace and carried fabrics in nylon bags through the city’s streets just to make sales.

“Do you know why PalmPay is my favourite? Because every moment my customer pays, I receive an instant alert, every transaction is fast, easy, and stress-free, and that’s what a hustler like me needs.” Abimbola says in her video to PalmPay.

Her determination and resilience caught PalmPay’s attention, earning her recognition as one of the first-round winners of the ₦500,000 PalmPay Hustle Grant, an initiative launched to support Nigerian entrepreneurs with the resources they need to grow.

With the grant, Abimbola plans to stock more fabrics, purchase essential tailoring equipment like irons and dress forms, and most importantly, move into a proper shop where she can serve customers and expand her brand. “

The Hustle Grant will make my dreams come to reality, and my next video will be from a real shop,” she said with excitement.

Abimbola’s story is one of many being spotlighted by PalmPay’s Hustle Grant, a campaign celebrating ambition in action. From farmers tackling post-harvest waste to tech entrepreneurs powering communities, the campaign is amplifying stories of everyday hustlers turning small beginnings into big opportunities.

In celebration of its 6th anniversary, PalmPay is highlighting its commitment to its users with the Hustle Grant. This initiative is a reflection of the company’s mission to not only offer smarter financial tools but also to empower its users on their journey to financial inclusion.

