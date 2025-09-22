KongaTV and Konga103.7FM Join Forces with Charly Boy to Champion Men’s Health Awareness

KongaTV and Konga103.7FM are proud partners of Men’s Health Unscripted with Charly Boy, a groundbreaking health series powered by the Charly Boy Foundation and supported by the Leo Stan Ekeh Foundation. The initiative is a bold response to the silent health crisis facing African men.

Hosted by legendary entertainer and activist Charly Boy, himself a two-time prostate cancer survivor, Men’s Health Unscripted strips away the myths and stigma around men’s health. With raw honesty, cultural insight, and lived experience, the series tackles issues ranging from depression and diabetes to prostate health and emotional trauma.

Speaking on the partnership, Ifeoma Ajumobi, Head, KongaTV & Konga103.7FM, said:

“As a platform, KongaTV and Konga103.7FM are committed to amplifying conversations that impact lives. Men often die in silence because of stigma, pride, or fear of being seen as weak. This series, led by Charly Boy, uses storytelling and lived experience to dismantle those barriers and spark change. We believe the health of our men is tied directly to the health of our society.”

Each episode of Men’s Health Unscripted reframes what strength looks like for men today: the courage to seek help, the discipline to check in on one’s health, and the honesty to talk about struggles often kept in the shadows. The program also emphasizes the economic and social ripple effect of men taking charge of their health. Healthier men mean stronger families, more stable communities, and reduced financial strain from preventable illnesses.

By supporting Men’s Health Unscripted, KongaTV and Konga103.7FM reaffirm their role as media platforms that go beyond entertainment to drive cultural change and champion wellness. Men’s Health Unscripted with Charly Boy is proof that silence kills but truth saves.

For further information, follow the conversation across KongaTV’s platforms and on Konga103.7FM, or stream episodes on kongafm.com.

