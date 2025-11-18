Kehinde Ajose: How Afrobeats Sells Nigeria to The World

Long before Afrobeats became a global phenomenon, Ruggedman dropped a line that now reads like prophecy: “Wetin go make them know where your music come from in the long run. Na the fusion of grammar, your slang, and your mother tongue.”

Listen closely, and you’ll hear it. Yoruba and Pidgin flow through Burna Boy and Wizkid‘s verses, Asake’s street slang punctuates every line, and Davido’s Yoruba hooks leave an undeniable mark. Each lyric, each word, carries a sense of place, a sense of identity. Afrobeats is music and a cultural signature. Ruggedman knew it: your roots, your tongue and your slang are that’s the passport that lets your music cross borders.

Afrobeats’ dominance isn’t accidental. It’s a masterclass in owning identity and letting the world feel it in every beat, every word, every rhythm. And while the music is infectious, the impact goes beyond entertainment. It has become a strategic tool of influence, reshaping the world’s view of Nigeria.

In 2023, I travelled with a few friends to Ghana, Togo, and the Republic of Benin. While at a restaurant in Benin, we noticed the music playing was dominated by Nigerian Afrobeats acts like Davido, Burna Boy, Wizkid, and others. It was in that moment that it truly hit me, Afrobeats isn’t just entertainment; it may well be Nigeria’s most powerful tool for rebranding, a mechanism of national influence that extends far beyond melodies and lyrics. Its reach is reshaping perceptions of Nigeria worldwide.

Over the years, Afrobeats has grown into a global genre, embraced from London to Los Angeles, Tokyo to Toronto, carrying with it a distinctly Nigerian essence. Indeed, it has become a tool of cultural diplomacy and soft power. Research in the Awka Journal of Research in Music & the Arts notes that Afrobeats artists serve as non-state ambassadors, bringing vibrancy to Nigeria that traditional diplomacy often cannot achieve. Through their international reach, these musicians foster national pride and a Pan-African identity, while displacing negative stereotypes of corruption and instability with narratives of creativity, cultural confidence, and global influence.

The recent shift towards soft power is evident in the increasing global interest in Afrobeats, which is generating significant economic value. This genre is contributing billions to Nigeria’s creative sector, highlighting how culture and commerce can work together to enhance the nation’s global reputation. In 2023 alone, Nigeria’s creative industries contributed approximately US$1.4 billion to the GDP. Revenue from streaming royalties, international collaborations, and live performances underscores the economic strength behind this musical movement.

So how can Nigeria harness this phenomenon strategically, beyond enjoying the beats and dancing to the rhythms? The answer lies in a framework I like to call AFRO, inspired directly by Afrobeats. This framework positions the genre as a comprehensive PR and marketing tool capable of rebranding Nigeria’s image on the global stage.

A – Amplifying National Pride

Afrobeats celebrates Nigeria’s culture, creativity, and achievements, fostering pride at home and admiration abroad. From Lagos to London, from New York to Accra, Nigerian music tells the world a story of resilience, innovation, and vibrant identity. PR campaigns can highlight the roots, language, fashion, and dance embedded in Afrobeats, framing Nigeria as a nation of creativity and cultural sophistication. Every viral song, every trending dance challenge, is essentially a brushstroke painting Nigeria in a positive light.

F – Fame & Influence Restoration

Afrobeats doesn’t just produce international hits; it restores Nigeria’s image and influence on the world stage. For decades, the country’s global narrative was often overshadowed by stories of corruption, instability or underdevelopment. Today, however, Afrobeats is flipping that script, showing the world a Nigeria defined by creativity, cultural sophistication, and global relevance.

As Davido said in an interview, “Now, the narrative has changed. The respect is there. Not only in music but in fashion, food.” This sentiment reflects how Nigerian artistry is reshaping international perception.

International superstars are taking note. Chris Brown admitted, “If I’m not playing my music, I play Afrobeats. I love how the genre is blossoming and all the recognition is dope. Afrobeat deserves the international recognition it has received.” That kind of validation from a major R&B act reinforces just how far Afrobeats has come — not just as a sound, but as a worldwide cultural movement.

The restoration goes beyond music. Afrobeats’ global reach fosters confidence in Nigeria as a hub of creativity and opportunity. International brands, investors, and partners now approach the country with respect and curiosity, seeing it as a centre of innovation rather than a risk-laden market. Culturally, Afrobeats positions Nigeria as a trendsetter in fashion, language, dance, and lifestyle, influencing global youth culture and giving the nation a renewed voice in creative leadership.

In essence, Afrobeats serves as a vehicle for restoring fame and influence, reclaiming Nigeria’s narrative on the world stage and projecting it with pride, vibrancy, and authority. And behind the infectious beats is serious economic muscle, with royalties, streaming revenue, and international deals adding billions to Nigeria’s GDP — proof that culture can be both soft power and hard cash. Every hit song, every collaboration, every viral moment becomes part of this ongoing global comeback, proving that the country’s influence extends far beyond its borders.

R – Reframing Perceptions

For decades, Nigeria’s international image has often been overshadowed by negative headlines — corruption, instability, or underdevelopment. Afrobeats, however, is helping to rewrite that story by presenting a narrative of creativity, ambition, and cultural confidence. When investors, partners, or international audiences hear Nigerian music that feels both local and universal, they start to approach Nigeria with respect, curiosity, and opportunity, rather than scepticism.

O – Opportunities & Economic Growth

Afrobeats isn’t just culture; it’s commerce. Its global reach opens doors for tourism, creative industry investment, merchandise, fashion, and lifestyle branding. Imagine travel campaigns that invite tourists to experience Afrobeats festivals in Lagos, or global fashion lines inspired by street styles in Ikeja and Surulere. Every collaboration, every performance, every viral trend creates economic and cultural opportunities, positioning Nigeria as both a cultural and financial hub on the world stage.

Afrobeats has become a lifestyle statement, influencing fashion, slang, dance, and even business aesthetics. Social media has accelerated this, making Afrobeats a global lingua franca for cool, for culture, and for pride. And as the numbers show, this cultural dominance is now mirrored in financial terms: streaming royalties, global collaborations, and international performances are generating billions in revenue, reinforcing that Afrobeats is both a cultural and economic engine for Nigeria.

Afrobeats serves as Nigeria’s megaphone and ambassador, boldly sharing the nation’s story with the world. Each beat, hook, and collaboration transcends music; it embodies soft power and transforms culture into economic influence. With each viral track, Nigeria isn’t just sharing its narrative; it is securing a place at the global table. Now is the time to sustain this momentum and take full ownership of our story.