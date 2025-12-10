Music videos are one of the ways fans connect with their favourite artists. The artists are not seen every day, so music videos are the avenue to catch glimpses of them in their elements. The videos also help fans understand what an artist conveys in a lyric when it’s acted out. In a year, in Nigeria, at least 20 music videos are released on YouTube, depending on the number of songs released that year.

These are the top 10 Nigerian music videos of 2025, based on the number of views, as provided by YouTube. Which of these songs is your favourite?

Chella – My Darling (Official Visualiser)

One of the songs that went viral on social media this year. While it is not Chella’s first song, it is comfortably the song that introduced a lot of people to his sound. The song now has 91 million views in 8 months.

Shallipopi – Laho (Official Video)

Laho bagan to trend when Shallipopi shared a studio snippet. It became an instant viral song, and he followed the sensation by releasing it as a single before dropping another with Burna Boy. In 9 months, it has 68 million views.

Davido – With You (Official Video) Ft. Omah Lay

Davido’s With You is arguably the song of the year in Nigeria. Off his 5ive album, the Omah Lay-featured song became an instant hit when it was released. It now has 44 million views on YouTube.

No Turning Back II | Gaise Baba & Lawrence Oyor

Nigeria is a country of faith, but gospel songs rarely go viral. However, this year, No Turning Back, became a social sound and that helped its virality. The song now has 41 million views on YouTube.

Davido – With You Ft. Omah Lay (Visualizer)

Again, With You, is arguably the song of the year. After the original video had already garnered over 40 million views, the visualiser, which was not released by Davido, has now earned 29 million views on YouTube.

Rema – Baby (Is It A Crime) (Official Video)

Despite not releasing a full project, Rema had an amazing 2025. When he released the snippet of Baby on X, it racked up millions of impressions. Understandably, the official video will earn millions of views. The video now has 27 million views on YouTube.

Shallipopi, Burna Boy- Laho II (Official Video)

The song is so good, it had to be released twice! Laho, featuring Burna Boy, now has 18 million views on YouTube and is one of the top music videos this year.

Asake – Why Love (Official Video)

The slow rhythm from Asake now has 12 million views on YouTube.

Olamide, Seyi Vibez, Asake, Young John – 99 (Official Video) Ft. Daecolm

99 could be considered a visualiser, but Olamide decided to be unique with the video. Apart from featuring heavyweights, the song itself is an instant hit. It now has 10 million views on YouTube.

Wizkid – Kese (Dance) (Official Video)

Off his fifth studio album, Morayo, Wizkid released Kese as one of the singles ahead of the album in 2024. In 2025, he released Kese’s video as the second music video off the album. Kese now has 9.9 million views on YouTube.