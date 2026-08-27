Why Big Brother Naija Is Still Important Today

One of the beauties of life is the richness of experiences—events, people, occurrences, and the many intricate layers of humanity. This is what Big Brother Naija has been offering to many people over the years, beyond mere entertainment.

However, like many things, I was once oblivious to the existence of Big Brother Naija. If I hadn’t found myself working in digital media, I might not have become as familiar with the show as I am now. I knew it was a reality show, and I recall how students at my university would cram into a single hall to watch what I now know as the eviction show. I often heard loud noises from that hall whenever something eventful happened, or perhaps when one of their favourite housemates was evicted. But I was never interested. To me, it was just another show, similar to Game of Thrones or Star Wars, that I wasn’t inclined to watch.

I wasn’t alone; I had friends who felt the same way. However, the difference is that, while I didn’t know much about the show, I didn’t criticise the existence of the show. They, my friends, disliked it, claiming it distracts people from the realities of our country. I don’t agree with that perspective. I believe that a reality show—among the many forms of entertainment available in Nigeria—has little impact on our ability to confront the challenges we face as a nation. In fact, they can be used as a tool or vehicle for social change.

In recent years, Nigeria has gone through ongoing socio-economic and political instability. Even if you try to remain indifferent or apolitical, the harsh economic situation swiftly brings you back to reality—one that a show like Big Brother Naija cannot make you forget.

Certainly, Nigerians are grappling with the rising cost of living. Life is becoming increasingly hard and expensive. Inflation is putting immense pressure on households, and many people are struggling to afford basic necessities. The unemployment rate continues to rise, and fuel prices are high, making everyday life more challenging. While these issues are well-known, it is possible to enjoy entertainment while remaining critical of our government. Watching a show and being politically conscious are not mutually exclusive.

It is acceptable if discussions arising from the show do not address pressing societal issues like gender roles, relationships, or the economy. However, we must remember that it is not Big Brother Naija’s responsibility to solve Nigeria’s problems. The show is meant for entertainment—and it fulfils that purpose. Expecting a reality TV show to tackle national issues is an unrealistic expectation.

Some people claim, “I cannot sit on my screen to watch others,” yet we often watch and get excited about football matches or concerts. Every show is created for those who are interested. If you choose not to watch the show, that’s perfectly fine, and no one will criticise you for it. Conversely, you shouldn’t fault others for enjoying it.

Some complain that Big Brother Naija dominates their social media timelines, filling their feeds with content they would rather not see. However, in the age of algorithms, we have more control than ever over what we consume. If the show’s content does not appeal to you, you can mute the hashtags, unfollow the accounts, or simply scroll past them. The digital world is vast and diverse, catering to everyone’s interests. Complaining about Big Brother Naija taking up space on your timeline indicates that you may not be fully utilising the tools available to curate your online experience.

I do not consider it a fair critique to say that BBNaija diverts people’s attention from important national issues. Entertainment has always coexisted alongside societal challenges and is just as important as political or economic matters. People need entertainment not only to survive but also to feel human, to connect, and to experience joy. The fact that Nigerians still take the time to watch Big Brother Naija despite the country’s economic difficulties illustrates that the show fulfils their need for entertainment and social connection.

Big Brother Naija reflects the society that consumes it. It may not be to everyone’s taste, but it serves a purpose. It brings joy, ignites conversations, and provides a shared experience in a country often divided by various issues. Those who criticise it for being a distraction should also recognise the value of distractions in a world that can often feel overwhelming.

Big Brother Naija will keep airing, no matter what. If your values or religion does not share a familiarity with the show’s, the easy response is to ignore it. The show’s very existence might seem like a snub to the “seriousness” of the situation of the country, but perhaps the real affront is the expectation that people should be in a constant state of anxiety, never allowing themselves a moment of reprieve. In a country where survival often feels like a full-time job, a little entertainment is not just a distraction, it’s a necessity. Let people enjoy what they want, please.