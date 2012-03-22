BN Bytes: A Double Dose of Miss Savage! Tiwa Savage on the Cover of Bite Magazine & Alongside Flavour N’abania & Wizkid for The Red Sheet

Is the magazine business that lucrative? Maybe it is because there seems to be an explosion of new titles aimed at Nigerian entertainment enthusiasts.



Tiwa Savage is on a roll as she has landed two more magazine covers – Bite Magazine and The Red Sheet.

For both cover shoots, Tiwa was styled by Veronica Odeka of Vane Style with her locks glammed up by Debola Falana and makeup by Joyce Jacob.

Check on it.

Bite Magazine – Insie the Magazine & Behind the Scenes Photos



The Red Sheet – Cover & A Sneak Peek Inside

