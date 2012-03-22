BellaNaija

BN Bytes: A Double Dose of Miss Savage! Tiwa Savage on the Cover of Bite Magazine & Alongside Flavour N’abania & Wizkid for The Red Sheet

22.03.2012 at By 75 Comments

Is the magazine business that lucrative? Maybe it is because there seems to be an explosion of new titles aimed at Nigerian entertainment enthusiasts.

Tiwa Savage is on a roll as she has landed two more magazine covers – Bite Magazine and The Red Sheet.
For both cover shoots, Tiwa was styled by Veronica Odeka of Vane Style with her locks glammed up by Debola Falana and makeup by Joyce Jacob.

Check on it.

Bite Magazine – Insie the Magazine & Behind the Scenes Photos

The Red Sheet – Cover & A Sneak Peek Inside

75 Comments on BN Bytes: A Double Dose of Miss Savage! Tiwa Savage on the Cover of Bite Magazine & Alongside Flavour N’abania & Wizkid for The Red Sheet
  Personal Shopper March 22, 2012 at 10:34 am

    Gorg!!!
    http://personalstuvs.blogspot.com

    0
  Personal Shopper March 22, 2012 at 10:35 am

    Wish the XFactor crew read this.
    http://personalstuvs.blogspot.com

    0
    Wunmi Ogidan March 22, 2012 at 11:39 am

      Indeed! In your face Xfactor, Sharon Osbourne rather.

      0
    Personal Shopper March 22, 2012 at 3:33 pm

      lol…on point!

      0
  paloma March 22, 2012 at 10:42 am

    Wow she's pwety

    0
  chibaby March 22, 2012 at 10:45 am

    i love Tiwa Savage!!!!

    0
  Baba T March 22, 2012 at 10:53 am

    No doubt Tiwa is hot property at the moment, but these substandard and grossly over-photoshopped photos do her no justice! Both "Manga"zines seemed to be designed using MS word and look awful. Definitely a no buy. And I mean a "No-no-no,no,no!"(sang to the beat of destiny's child) buy!

So Tiwa was nominated for a grammy? really 🙂

    So Tiwa was nominated for a grammy? really 🙂

    0
    olagirl March 24, 2012 at 2:14 am

      You this baba T, I have noticed your comments for sometime now. If you have nothing good to say please stop commenting on peoples photos. All the photos and magazines are edited on MS word to you. If you are a photographer or an editor or you feel you know it all please look for a better way to market yourself and your product or better still get yourself a job with top magazines like Vogue, rather than bad mouthing someone elses hard work.

      0
  Dami_blinks March 22, 2012 at 11:02 am

    Tiwa lav,go go gurl,fabulousity redefined!

    deeblinks.wordpress.com

    0
    purplelinen is my name March 23, 2012 at 5:27 am

      the loveliest i have seen miss Savage. stunning

      0
  Touch March 22, 2012 at 11:21 am

    Y did dey hv 2 put Whizkid's pic on d cover. it absolutely unnecessary.

    0
    Adanma March 22, 2012 at 6:29 pm

      Because it wasn't only about her, It's his shoot too….smh

      0
  Funmi March 22, 2012 at 11:26 am

    The eye make-up looks similar in all the pictures but the looks were created with the different lipstick shades and the styling of her hair. Taking notes.

    To Tiwa your smile is 100% amazing. I cannot wait to start working to save money to have my smile fixed. I want such a dazzling smile too.

    0
  Krona lawale March 22, 2012 at 11:33 am

    I just luv dis Girl.

    0
  doppleganger March 22, 2012 at 11:37 am

    she is absolutely gorgeous!

    0
  bee March 22, 2012 at 11:51 am

    I love you Tiwa!!!! she looks absolutely amazing

    0
  kem March 22, 2012 at 12:07 pm

    father, mother and little son …lmao, cute anyway

    0
  Merciful March 22, 2012 at 12:18 pm

    U rock!!

    0
  Austine Da Whizchap March 22, 2012 at 12:34 pm

    Cool and Pretty!

    0
  Bob March 22, 2012 at 12:40 pm

    Dis old lady rocks here,d power of makeup n gud photogs,she aint greeing wit her old azz lol

    0
  Ife! March 22, 2012 at 12:41 pm

    Dese pictures r jus overly done, they don't do any justice to Tiwa at all, tiwa is a fine gal no doubt buh the pictures, styling isn't on point joor. Some fotographers sha,

    0
  deegal March 22, 2012 at 12:51 pm

    Tiwa is so beautiful, also working on my smile o…my teeth must be as perfect in the near future lol

    0
  Lue March 22, 2012 at 12:56 pm

    i love Tiwa.
    @touch, i agree
    http://lucianochinwe.blogspot.com/

    0
  Addy March 22, 2012 at 12:59 pm

    tiwa is gorgeous

    0
  I said it March 22, 2012 at 1:01 pm

    WOW i really love it when tiwa is covered up and styled…she looks hot …Love her….gurl no need to strip … just get a good stylist and your good to go….

    0
  Bolanle March 22, 2012 at 1:20 pm

    Nice pics especially the last, i've always thought she was gor-josh 😀 …however i wonder what she looks like without all the makeup!!! hmmmmmmm

    0
  christy March 22, 2012 at 1:24 pm

    She totaly luk amazin,anytym,anywere,bt seriously wen wil u guys stop complainin? Wat s overly done here? @bob I ve nt much 2 say 2 u,I dnt knw u nd wouldn't give a damn eida,at ur age I bet u luk olda dan her,at 32 yrs u felt she s old? At her age she wil send even a 20 yrs gals off her feet.I ve no much 2 say,bt most pple wil go under d knife 2 get such amazin body shape.if u are half as gd as dis,u wld have been walkin naked on d street saying,here am I,c me am beautiful,bt God knws better.she s one of d best artst 2 emerge n recent tym,nd she carry herself gracefully.

    0
  Boo March 22, 2012 at 2:41 pm

    Tiwas is clearly gorgeous, I really dont see the need for the over processed photos…….cursed be the day photoshop was discovered

    On a side note…..theres something about the 3rd pic (her in flowing blue dress) that says Michelle Obama

    0
  kk49 March 22, 2012 at 2:47 pm

    This tiwa luks pretty lukn at her facial features past all dis make up & photoshop.. They should stop puttn so much make up on her n give her a more natural look so that her natural features shine thru.. its the same wit Omotola, she luks much better natural without so much make up.. HEAVY MAKE UP IS NOT FOR EVERYBODY!!

    0
  tatafo! March 22, 2012 at 3:36 pm

    I love Tiwa!!! It's your time to shine dear!

    0
  Tayo March 22, 2012 at 3:55 pm

    sexy lady

    0
  nk March 22, 2012 at 4:11 pm

    abegi!!!…photoshop is just too mush in d pishure!

    0
  JAY March 22, 2012 at 4:21 pm

    Tiwa is a pretty woman. the designers should tone down on the photo shopping

    0
  Tynabrandii March 22, 2012 at 5:10 pm

    *Awwwww lovely Tiwa, kissesss

    0
  Jmk March 22, 2012 at 5:53 pm

    Stop all d rude comments haterz she is fine alrite,dnt hate cos u aint her.

    0
  Partyrider March 22, 2012 at 6:02 pm

    Beautiful ..I love me some Tiwa 🙂

    0
  tracy March 22, 2012 at 6:05 pm

    Tiwa looks totally aaaaaaaamaaaaaaazing!!!! yes i said it!! i totally love tiwa

    0
  Tomson March 22, 2012 at 6:06 pm

    Omo mehn, tiwa i go like be your man o!!! omo babe u too fine!!!! chai!!

    0
  Moi March 22, 2012 at 6:08 pm

    My sweet potato, how you dey do today o!!!! i go run run…. anything for you my baby!!

    0
  chexbarbie March 22, 2012 at 6:18 pm

    am loving her fashion sense this year. Thank God she's sticking to it. Wish u all d best in LIFE.

    0
  Pumkin March 22, 2012 at 6:20 pm

    I won't lie, if you haven't gotten a copy of any one of them magazines please do go!!! Tiwa has totally amazing pictures there!!!

    0
  Pum March 22, 2012 at 6:33 pm

    Tiwa dear, how do you get such a look? i want that stunning look o!!!!

    0
  riri March 22, 2012 at 7:00 pm

    Tiwa's PR team have finally begun listening to her fans. No more naked, sexy-by-force pictures…love the new 'mature' look!!!!

    0
  Nma March 22, 2012 at 7:00 pm

    Tiwa is just too beautiful….gosh! So glad u got over the whole skimpy dressing phase…this style fits u so much more!

    Ur style and grace reminds me alot of my fave Naija fashionista; Leila Fowler-kuku!

    0
  chris Joseph March 22, 2012 at 7:16 pm

    You all should go get the Redsheet magazine for exclusive pictures of Tiwa, wizkid and flavour. you have never them in such look before. if you need a free Copy of the redsheet magazine Call me now:- 08182004858. i have 10 COPIES to give away.

    0
  ego March 22, 2012 at 7:16 pm

    She has a dazzling smile, but i thoroughly hate the 'porn star' make up look. It's tres horrible! I see it's favoured by many naija celebs, i don't get why you all want to look like the glamour model Katie Price. It beats me. Your mamas didn't teach you that less is more? Or do we just have crappy make up artists who don't understand 'natural' make up?

    0
  chris Ayo Joseph March 22, 2012 at 7:20 pm

    You can follow us on twitter @ dredsheetmag

    0
    chris Ayo Joseph March 23,

      and also visit our website :- www. theredsheetmagazine.com, for in dept stories about Tiwa Savage, Wizkid, flavour, Jim Iyke, Ini Edo and many more celebrities !!!

      Love this! 0
  • Lammie March 22, 2012 at 7:24 pm

    Funny enough I have my hair styled the same way as in pic 2 and 6!!!And people she cute!!!!LEAVE HE ALONE!@Boo.. yeah,the blue dress hair style definitely shouts Michelle Obama..

    Love this! 0 Reply
  • the3axes March 22, 2012 at 7:45 pm

    I like the first pic.

    http://www.the3axes.com

    Love this! 0 Reply
  • sweetdazzle March 22, 2012 at 7:56 pm

    Haba.. Naijas!!! Wat wil someone ever do to satisfy u guys?? If she no do makeup now,una go say she no get money to employ makeup artist,now wey she do am,una stil dey complain say e too much…@christy and JMK,I agree wiv u guys jare…odas are jus beefing d rich gal. Am sure dey are dyin to be like her….Haterzzz!!!!

    Love this! 0 Reply
  • AnnLOludoyi March 22, 2012 at 8:05 pm

    TIWA SAVAGE is BEAUTIFUL!

    Love this! 0 Reply
  • omoobanta March 22, 2012 at 8:16 pm

    Can someone hook me up with this chick’s weavologist. demm!

    Love this! 0 Reply
  • kay March 22, 2012 at 8:40 pm

    Quality on the red sheet mag horrible, I won’t buy that, gossip magazine

    Love this! 0 Reply
  • Nollywoodgaga March 22, 2012 at 9:32 pm

    I’m little bit sick and tired to this girl everywhere !

    Love this! 0 Reply
  • Bob March 22, 2012 at 9:39 pm

    Who told u she’s 32,som1 dts almos 40,u dint c hw bella stylishly avoided telln u ppl her age durin her bday?dts y she dint mk it abroad na,cs of old age,its in naija dey dump d oldies nau,clean al dt mak up nw,u go run,n as 4 d pancake bum n button breast,wots sexy abt dt,abeg no mk me laff o

    Love this! 0 Reply
  • Gigi@Atl March 22, 2012 at 10:09 pm

    to Bob,u r clearly someone who doesnt know ths girl.this is a girl born in England and can never cut her age;UK aint nija.u r soooo miserable and so clear something about this girl tthreatens u.I am no personal friend of hers but,none d less i know her well from England to d US.U r such a miserable old swine who thinks everyone cuts there old unsuccessful age like u. u will sure have ur cup of judgement doubled for ur distruction.

    Love this! 0 Reply
  • nok10 March 22, 2012 at 10:46 pm

    Lol@Kem’s comment: Father, mother and little son, the cover kinda looks like a family portrait.
    Yeah Tiwa is in her 30s, guess thats why she’s trying to be everywhere because she doesn’t have much time before she hits forty. @ the xfactor comment, she tried sha, she made it to the judge’s house but she has a naija accent and it would have been hard to market her has a UK artist. Same thing in America, she was doing backup singing but the naija accent doesn’t work for international pop. Please I’m not hating o, but Tiwa co-wrote a song for Fantasia and the ALBUM was nominated for a grammy so by default Tiwa’s song got technically nominated. Please google it! Not knocking her hustle cos that was an accomplishment but please state things as they are, without embellishing.

    Love this! 0 Reply
  • kay March 22, 2012 at 11:10 pm

    she doesn”t look old to me.

    Love this! 0 Reply
  • nkechi March 22, 2012 at 11:27 pm

    Am i d only one who sees nothing wrong wit the photoshop? If u r ugly, all the photoshop in d world cant help u. The essence of photoshop is to enhance one’s beauty and if beauty is absent, it then proceeds to salvage d remains of one’s ugly face. Please u guys free Tiwa. She is absolutely gorgeous.

    Love this! 0 Reply
  • Steven March 23, 2012 at 1:07 am

    Tiwa savage is simply Hot 🙂 I like that babe.

    http://www.amazonkindlefireng.blogspot.com

    Love this! 0 Reply
  • working socialite March 23, 2012 at 1:54 am

    Tiwa Savage looks so much like Mo Abudu it’s almost scary. However they’re both gorgeous women

    Love this! 0 Reply
  • Kim K March 23, 2012 at 8:59 am

    Kia Tiwa looks under 16 wow.Btw pls Tiwa stop wearing that bum u always wear.

    Love this! 0 Reply
  • Eggy*Posh March 23, 2012 at 10:25 am

    Hmmm d photoshop is too much n she looks almost unreal…kai!…dnt like d photograpy…love d hair stylist…hate all d styling done for the “Bite” shoot…love some of d styling done for d “Red Sheet” shoot…whether she is almost 40, was on Xfactor, got nominated for a grammy, etc it dosent matter to me…its her life n she shd live it for herself n enjoy…my own is these magazines shd try being a bit natural sometimes rather than putting out a wrong idea about beauty wit all the overdone photoshop

    Love this! 0 Reply
  • m2 March 23, 2012 at 11:05 am

    I love Tiwa,any time,any day!

    Love this! 0 Reply
  • Qmbee! March 23, 2012 at 11:34 am

    Nkechi…u have my otes, if there’s any!

    Love this! 0 Reply
  • Mena Oudha March 23, 2012 at 12:04 pm

    Tiwa is mature and beautiful.. love her, and God bless her.

    Love this! 0 Reply
  • Bianca March 23, 2012 at 8:39 pm

    Tiwa is pretty, photoshop or not. I like the magazine.

    Love this! 0 Reply
  • oyin March 23, 2012 at 10:05 pm

    I love my Tiwa and you bob am sure you have not done anything meaningful with your life? so what if she is 32? isnt she better than the low lives you will luv cos they hide their ages? BN should delete comments like yours.

    Love this! 0 Reply
  • marvel March 23, 2012 at 11:42 pm

    Fine gal

    Love this! 0 Reply
  • Priscy March 25, 2012 at 9:47 am

    nice am loving every photo of tiwa

    Love this! 0 Reply
  • Ndidiamaka March 26, 2012 at 3:58 pm

    Love love the looks (hair/dresses/accessories) however I do wish they’d tone down her make up. She’s beautiful and has that dark choc Oluchi skin that doesn’t need all this over-over coverage and pancake-ing. That said, go girl! I can’t wait until The Amaha also gets into the Naija scene. I like her music too!

    The Amaha>>www.youtube.com/amahaonline

    PS: who is mentioning age there? Abeg go and sleep!! Even if she’s 85 what’s your own? Bi Kidude of Tanzania is almost a hundred years old if not already a centenarian sef! Mechie onu gi! Taaa!

    Love this! 0 Reply
  • didi March 26, 2012 at 6:23 pm

    anyone else that tells me Tiwa aint pwetti i’ll know that beef is sent straight from hell……meeeen she pweeeeeeeettti!

    Love this! 0 Reply
