BN Bytes: A Double Dose of Miss Savage! Tiwa Savage on the Cover of Bite Magazine & Alongside Flavour N’abania & Wizkid for The Red Sheet

Is the magazine business that lucrative? Maybe it is because there seems to be an explosion of new titles aimed at Nigerian entertainment enthusiasts.
Tiwa Savage is on a roll as she has landed two more magazine covers – Bite Magazine and The Red Sheet.
For both cover shoots, Tiwa was styled by Veronica Odeka of Vane Style with her locks glammed up by Debola Falana and makeup by Joyce Jacob.
Check on it.
Bite Magazine – Insie the Magazine & Behind the Scenes Photos
The Red Sheet – Cover & A Sneak Peek Inside
Gorg!!!
Wish the XFactor crew read this.
Indeed! In your face Xfactor, Sharon Osbourne rather.
lol…on point!
Wow she’s pwety
i love Tiwa Savage!!!!
No doubt Tiwa is hot property at the moment, but these substandard and grossly over-photoshopped photos do her no justice! Both “Manga”zines seemed to be designed using MS word and look awful. Definitely a no buy. And I mean a “No-no-no,no,no!”(sang to the beat of destiny’s child) buy!
So Tiwa was nominated for a grammy? really 🙂
You this baba T, I have noticed your comments for sometime now. If you have nothing good to say please stop commenting on peoples photos. All the photos and magazines are edited on MS word to you. If you are a photographer or an editor or you feel you know it all please look for a better way to market yourself and your product or better still get yourself a job with top magazines like Vogue, rather than bad mouthing someone elses hard work.
Tiwa lav,go go gurl,fabulousity redefined!
the loveliest i have seen miss Savage. stunning
Y did dey hv 2 put Whizkid’s pic on d cover. it absolutely unnecessary.
Because it wasn’t only about her, It’s his shoot too….smh
The eye make-up looks similar in all the pictures but the looks were created with the different lipstick shades and the styling of her hair. Taking notes.
To Tiwa your smile is 100% amazing. I cannot wait to start working to save money to have my smile fixed. I want such a dazzling smile too.
I just luv dis Girl.
she is absolutely gorgeous!
I love you Tiwa!!!! she looks absolutely amazing
father, mother and little son …lmao, cute anyway
LMAO!!!!!
U rock!!
Cool and Pretty!
Dis old lady rocks here,d power of makeup n gud photogs,she aint greeing wit her old azz lol
Dese pictures r jus overly done, they don’t do any justice to Tiwa at all, tiwa is a fine gal no doubt buh the pictures, styling isn’t on point joor. Some fotographers sha,
Tiwa is so beautiful, also working on my smile o…my teeth must be as perfect in the near future lol
i love Tiwa.
@touch, i agree
tiwa is gorgeous
WOW i really love it when tiwa is covered up and styled…she looks hot …Love her….gurl no need to strip … just get a good stylist and your good to go….
Nice pics especially the last, i’ve always thought she was gor-josh 😀 …however i wonder what she looks like without all the makeup!!! hmmmmmmm
She totaly luk amazin,anytym,anywere,bt seriously wen wil u guys stop complainin? Wat s overly done here? @bob I ve nt much 2 say 2 u,I dnt knw u nd wouldn’t give a damn eida,at ur age I bet u luk olda dan her,at 32 yrs u felt she s old? At her age she wil send even a 20 yrs gals off her feet.I ve no much 2 say,bt most pple wil go under d knife 2 get such amazin body shape.if u are half as gd as dis,u wld have been walkin naked on d street saying,here am I,c me am beautiful,bt God knws better.she s one of d best artst 2 emerge n recent tym,nd she carry herself gracefully.
Tiwas is clearly gorgeous, I really dont see the need for the over processed photos…….cursed be the day photoshop was discovered
On a side note…..theres something about the 3rd pic (her in flowing blue dress) that says Michelle Obama
This tiwa luks pretty lukn at her facial features past all dis make up & photoshop.. They should stop puttn so much make up on her n give her a more natural look so that her natural features shine thru.. its the same wit Omotola, she luks much better natural without so much make up.. HEAVY MAKE UP IS NOT FOR EVERYBODY!!
I love Tiwa!!! It’s your time to shine dear!
sexy lady
abegi!!!…photoshop is just too mush in d pishure!
Tiwa is a pretty woman. the designers should tone down on the photo shopping
*Awwwww lovely Tiwa, kissesss
Stop all d rude comments haterz she is fine alrite,dnt hate cos u aint her.
Beautiful ..I love me some Tiwa 🙂
Tiwa looks totally aaaaaaaamaaaaaaazing!!!! yes i said it!! i totally love tiwa
Omo mehn, tiwa i go like be your man o!!! omo babe u too fine!!!! chai!!
My sweet potato, how you dey do today o!!!! i go run run…. anything for you my baby!!
am loving her fashion sense this year. Thank God she’s sticking to it. Wish u all d best in LIFE.
I won’t lie, if you haven’t gotten a copy of any one of them magazines please do go!!! Tiwa has totally amazing pictures there!!!
Tiwa dear, how do you get such a look? i want that stunning look o!!!!
Tiwa’s PR team have finally begun listening to her fans. No more naked, sexy-by-force pictures…love the new ‘mature’ look!!!!
Tiwa is just too beautiful….gosh! So glad u got over the whole skimpy dressing phase…this style fits u so much more!
Ur style and grace reminds me alot of my fave Naija fashionista; Leila Fowler-kuku!
You all should go get the Redsheet magazine for exclusive pictures of Tiwa, wizkid and flavour. you have never them in such look before. if you need a free Copy of the redsheet magazine Call me now:- 08182004858. i have 10 COPIES to give away.
@Chris you mean 10 copies to give away free Or..?
She has a dazzling smile, but i thoroughly hate the ‘porn star’ make up look. It’s tres horrible! I see it’s favoured by many naija celebs, i don’t get why you all want to look like the glamour model Katie Price. It beats me. Your mamas didn’t teach you that less is more? Or do we just have crappy make up artists who don’t understand ‘natural’ make up?
Funny enough I have my hair styled the same way as in pic 2 and 6!!!And people she cute!!!!LEAVE HE ALONE!@Boo.. yeah,the blue dress hair style definitely shouts Michelle Obama..
I like the first pic.
Haba.. Naijas!!! Wat wil someone ever do to satisfy u guys?? If she no do makeup now,una go say she no get money to employ makeup artist,now wey she do am,una stil dey complain say e too much…@christy and JMK,I agree wiv u guys jare…odas are jus beefing d rich gal. Am sure dey are dyin to be like her….Haterzzz!!!!
TIWA SAVAGE is BEAUTIFUL!
Can someone hook me up with this chick’s weavologist. demm!
Quality on the red sheet mag horrible, I won’t buy that, gossip magazine
I’m little bit sick and tired to this girl everywhere !
Who told u she’s 32,som1 dts almos 40,u dint c hw bella stylishly avoided telln u ppl her age durin her bday?dts y she dint mk it abroad na,cs of old age,its in naija dey dump d oldies nau,clean al dt mak up nw,u go run,n as 4 d pancake bum n button breast,wots sexy abt dt,abeg no mk me laff o
to Bob,u r clearly someone who doesnt know ths girl.this is a girl born in England and can never cut her age;UK aint nija.u r soooo miserable and so clear something about this girl tthreatens u.I am no personal friend of hers but,none d less i know her well from England to d US.U r such a miserable old swine who thinks everyone cuts there old unsuccessful age like u. u will sure have ur cup of judgement doubled for ur distruction.
Lol@Kem’s comment: Father, mother and little son, the cover kinda looks like a family portrait.
Yeah Tiwa is in her 30s, guess thats why she’s trying to be everywhere because she doesn’t have much time before she hits forty. @ the xfactor comment, she tried sha, she made it to the judge’s house but she has a naija accent and it would have been hard to market her has a UK artist. Same thing in America, she was doing backup singing but the naija accent doesn’t work for international pop. Please I’m not hating o, but Tiwa co-wrote a song for Fantasia and the ALBUM was nominated for a grammy so by default Tiwa’s song got technically nominated. Please google it! Not knocking her hustle cos that was an accomplishment but please state things as they are, without embellishing.
she doesn”t look old to me.
Am i d only one who sees nothing wrong wit the photoshop? If u r ugly, all the photoshop in d world cant help u. The essence of photoshop is to enhance one’s beauty and if beauty is absent, it then proceeds to salvage d remains of one’s ugly face. Please u guys free Tiwa. She is absolutely gorgeous.
Tiwa savage is simply Hot 🙂 I like that babe.
Tiwa Savage looks so much like Mo Abudu it’s almost scary. However they’re both gorgeous women
Kia Tiwa looks under 16 wow.Btw pls Tiwa stop wearing that bum u always wear.
Hmmm d photoshop is too much n she looks almost unreal…kai!…dnt like d photograpy…love d hair stylist…hate all d styling done for the “Bite” shoot…love some of d styling done for d “Red Sheet” shoot…whether she is almost 40, was on Xfactor, got nominated for a grammy, etc it dosent matter to me…its her life n she shd live it for herself n enjoy…my own is these magazines shd try being a bit natural sometimes rather than putting out a wrong idea about beauty wit all the overdone photoshop
I love Tiwa,any time,any day!
Nkechi…u have my otes, if there’s any!
Tiwa is mature and beautiful.. love her, and God bless her.
Tiwa is pretty, photoshop or not. I like the magazine.
I love my Tiwa and you bob am sure you have not done anything meaningful with your life? so what if she is 32? isnt she better than the low lives you will luv cos they hide their ages? BN should delete comments like yours.
Fine gal
nice am loving every photo of tiwa
Love love the looks (hair/dresses/accessories) however I do wish they’d tone down her make up. She’s beautiful and has that dark choc Oluchi skin that doesn’t need all this over-over coverage and pancake-ing. That said, go girl! I can’t wait until The Amaha also gets into the Naija scene. I like her music too!
The Amaha>>www.youtube.com/amahaonline
PS: who is mentioning age there? Abeg go and sleep!! Even if she’s 85 what’s your own? Bi Kidude of Tanzania is almost a hundred years old if not already a centenarian sef! Mechie onu gi! Taaa!
anyone else that tells me Tiwa aint pwetti i’ll know that beef is sent straight from hell……meeeen she pweeeeeeeettti!