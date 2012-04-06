BN Bytes: Factory78 TV Presents “The Face Off” – Akin Alabi

Factory78 TV, known for their exclusive interviews and close-up one-on-one sessions with the cream of the crop of artists, are introducing a new show “The Face off”.

“The Face off” continues their tradition of exclusive interviews with talented African entertainers irrespective of their art, sport or music genre; where they allow the guests to talk more deeply about themselves and their crafts whilst giving good advice to the younger generation hoping to emulate the successes of our guests.

Here’s their first edition with video visionary, Akin Alabi: