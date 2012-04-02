BellaNaija

Find Out All You Need to Know About the 2012 Abuja Make-Up Fair – 5th May 2012

02.04.2012

On Saturday 5th May 2012, POPS Concepts will debut the first-ever Abuja Make-Up Fair. This fair is organized to create a platform for make-up professionals, beauty experts, hair stylists, photographers and spa owners to showcase the best of their services to attendees at the fair.

Visitors at this fair will have a unique opportunity to meet and interact with these exhibitors and gather relevant information they need to make informed purchase decisions and also to buy products and request for services from the exhibitors at a discounted rate.

Pops Concepts is also partnering with StandUp2CancerNaija – a team of dedicated health care professionals and anti-cancer advocates founded in 2008 with the aim of creating awareness on early detection and free screening of Breast and Cervical Cancer. Ladies at this fair will be screened for free.

Stands are available for Make-Up & Personal Care professionals, Wellness Spa centers, Professional Hair Stylists, Hair Product Brands & Accessories and Photographers. For more info on how to order, be sure to contact them.

This event is a must attend for lovers of make-up, brides to be and the everyday woman. Be sure to arrive early as you will be given a free make-over by professional make-up artists and a photo session by professional photographers and you could also go home with loads of free make-up products.

See you all there!

2012 Abuja Make-Up Fair
Date: Saturday 5th May 2012
Time: 10 AM – 7 PM
Venue: The Haven, No 6A Lasale Street, off Shehu Shagari Way, Maitama close to MTN Office, Abuja
Contact: For registration, Participation and sponsorship;

10 Comments on Find Out All You Need to Know About the 2012 Abuja Make-Up Fair – 5th May 2012
  Ufuoma Bozimo April 2, 2012 at 8:58 am

    Will be there. No question!

    Will be there. No question!
  LPS April 2, 2012 at 10:10 am

    Cool!
    http://personalstuvs.blogspot.com

    Love this! 0 Reply
  ijeoma April 2, 2012 at 5:31 pm

    am there wow

    Love this! 0 Reply
  mateelly April 11, 2012 at 2:28 pm

    Did I hear free make-up and photo-shoot?! I will definitely be there early O!

    Love this! 0 Reply
  april May 3, 2012 at 3:09 am

    i see this as an extortion.whats the benefit of the fair

    Love this! 0 Reply
  april May 3, 2012 at 3:14 am

    i heard the stand is 40k for a fair thats just taking place for the first time? a makeup artist or makeup brand isnt suposed to be in a position to organize this,u are nt helping ur fellow collegues,rather u want to enrich ur own pocket.

    Love this! 0 Reply
  Debby May 5, 2012 at 5:12 am

    @April well i guess you have the wrong information i am participating and i understand its brands that are paying 40k and artists 20k- 30k depending .This is a very welcome event if you cannot afford it i think its wrong to say the organiser wants to enrich their pocket . Always learn to support a good initiative . This is a good one i must confess it has never been done before and a lot of people are appreciating it . sorry

    Love this! 0 Reply
  not a socialite May 8, 2012 at 9:19 am

    April, why are you so myopic?! If not a make-up artist/brand, who else is supposed to be in the position to organise such, pray tell?! Verify your facts before you say words that would bring others down or make you seem bitter, I dnt bliv the hall, decor et all is FREE! Thank God Debby came to clear the air and from what I read on twitter and heards from people who were at the event, IT WAS A HUGE SUCCESS! April, go BOIL STONE! :p

    Love this! 0 Reply
  not a socialite May 8, 2012 at 9:20 am

    *HEARD b4 na my diction you go attack next LMAO

    Love this! 0 Reply
  Beauty Divine Makeup November 30, 2012 at 7:43 pm

    Wonderful success! Kudos POPS. We are booking brides for makeup

    Love this! 0 Reply
  • Post a comment

