Find Out All You Need to Know About the 2012 Abuja Make-Up Fair – 5th May 2012

On Saturday 5th May 2012, POPS Concepts will debut the first-ever Abuja Make-Up Fair. This fair is organized to create a platform for make-up professionals, beauty experts, hair stylists, photographers and spa owners to showcase the best of their services to attendees at the fair.

Visitors at this fair will have a unique opportunity to meet and interact with these exhibitors and gather relevant information they need to make informed purchase decisions and also to buy products and request for services from the exhibitors at a discounted rate.

Pops Concepts is also partnering with StandUp2CancerNaija – a team of dedicated health care professionals and anti-cancer advocates founded in 2008 with the aim of creating awareness on early detection and free screening of Breast and Cervical Cancer. Ladies at this fair will be screened for free.

Stands are available for Make-Up & Personal Care professionals, Wellness Spa centers, Professional Hair Stylists, Hair Product Brands & Accessories and Photographers. For more info on how to order, be sure to contact them.

This event is a must attend for lovers of make-up, brides to be and the everyday woman. Be sure to arrive early as you will be given a free make-over by professional make-up artists and a photo session by professional photographers and you could also go home with loads of free make-up products.

See you all there!

2012 Abuja Make-Up Fair

Date: Saturday 5th May 2012

Time: 10 AM – 7 PM

Venue: The Haven, No 6A Lasale Street, off Shehu Shagari Way, Maitama close to MTN Office, Abuja

Contact: For registration, Participation and sponsorship;

Call 08072690300 | 08037862333

E-mail info@abujamakeupfair.com

Follow them on Twitter @abjmakeupfair

Like their Facebook Page – http://www.facebook.com/ABUJAMAKEUPFAIR

Log on to their Website – AbujaMakeUpFair.com

