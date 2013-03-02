Nollywood Veteran, Zack Orji’s Son Is an Afro Pop Star! Listen to Leo’Nel – Dancia

Beats for days! Let’s get the party started with Leo’Nel‘s follow -up to “Rockstar”, “Dancia”. What do you think? Does it have the potential to be a great club groove?
Play Leo’Nel – Dancia
hmmmmm… Doesnt sound original.
well… Mr. Orji junor, not bad but we have heard something like dis from Wizkid other 9ja artist. I blv and know u can do better so keep the faith high u will do better. God bless.
na real Junor tee hee!
For his first outing its wonderful!
kool , keep up the good work
pardon me mr. zack orji, but your son is so fine, what a creation!! and his song is good, but am lost in his eyes.. (sighs)
what a fine specimen of the male species ..well done mr zack orji
Men am inlove wit diz dude.he’s cute,and nyc work done.
Is it d same one that used to act in nollywood movies as a child??
great job,no mind bad bella,u kw dis advert of nike called just do it,which u did,loving the song.i have played it like so many times