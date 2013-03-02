BellaNaija

Nollywood Veteran, Zack Orji’s Son Is an Afro Pop Star! Listen to Leo’Nel – Dancia

02.03.2013

Beats for days! Let’s get the party started with Leo’Nel‘s follow -up to “Rockstar”, “Dancia”. What do you think? Does it have the potential to be a great club groove?

Enjoy!

10 Comments
  Mama March 2, 2013 at 12:23 am

    hmmmmm… Doesnt sound original.

    Love this! 0 Reply
  Sonia March 2, 2013 at 12:57 am

    well… Mr. Orji junor, not bad but we have heard something like dis from Wizkid other 9ja artist. I blv and know u can do better so keep the faith high u will do better. God bless.

    
  Tesonma March 2, 2013 at 1:20 am

    na real Junor tee hee!

    
  Chygoz March 2, 2013 at 1:27 am

    For his first outing its wonderful!

    
  kiki March 2, 2013 at 8:03 am

    kool , keep up the good work

    
  funmi March 2, 2013 at 8:34 am

    pardon me mr. zack orji, but your son is so fine, what a creation!! and his song is good, but am lost in his eyes.. (sighs)

    
  i no send March 2, 2013 at 9:44 am

    what a fine specimen of the male species ..well done mr zack orji

    
  benny love March 2, 2013 at 2:15 pm

    Men am inlove wit diz dude.he's cute,and nyc work done.

    
  mee March 2, 2013 at 2:43 pm

    Is it d same one that used to act in nollywood movies as a child??

    
  solum March 2, 2013 at 6:55 pm

    great job,no mind bad bella,u kw dis advert of nike called just do it,which u did,loving the song.i have played it like so many times

    
  • Post a comment

