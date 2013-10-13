BellaNaija

BN Do It Yourself: Check out How to Make a Fabulous MakeUp Bag with your Favourite Designs

13.10.2013 at By 11 Comments

BN Do It Yourself How to make a Makeup Bag - BellaNaija - October 2013Don’t you just love the smell of DIY’s in the morning? Well I do, and today’s Do It Yourself has that extra aroma that I just cant shake.

We are going to be looking at how to make a makeup bag.

A lot of people have been asking me where to buy makeup bags that have great designs. And what better way to own such bags than to make one yourself?

So BN DIY lovers, get your sewing kits and fabrics ready…it’s going to be a great day to DIY.

What You Need
A Sewing Kit or Sewing Machine
A Pair of Scissors
2 Fabrics (one for the inner & one for the outer lining)
A Piece of Interfacing
A Marking pencil
A Zip

Let’s follow CheapbutChic as they take us into the world of makeup bag making.

Photo & Video Credit: CheapbutChic | Lifeingraceblog.com

11 Comments on BN Do It Yourself: Check out How to Make a Fabulous MakeUp Bag with your Favourite Designs
  • Donna October 13, 2013 at 1:51 pm

    We should have more step by step pictures na… Not all of us wanna spend our mbs streaming

    Love this! 0 Reply
  • Deedee October 13, 2013 at 1:58 pm

    This is nice, will definitely try it…

    Love this! 0 Reply
  • amaka October 13, 2013 at 4:43 pm

    nice one bella, loving ur blog everyday cos its not just about entertainment alone. there’s a whole lotsa things to learn and gain from here. thumbs up

    Love this! 0 Reply
  • zed October 13, 2013 at 4:52 pm

    wow! this is so cool! well done lady and thanks for sharing 🙂

    Love this! 1 Reply
  • Gistyinka Blog October 13, 2013 at 5:28 pm

    Today i can’t watch the video due to network..

    Love this! 0 Reply
  • Strawberrycandy October 13, 2013 at 7:39 pm

    COOL!….need to make time out to try this

    Love this! 1 Reply
  • dobby October 13, 2013 at 7:44 pm

    looks really luvly and creative. me likey!

    Love this! 0 Reply
  • Naija’s greatest critic October 14, 2013 at 12:28 am

    Sorry but aint nobody got time for this! Just go on ebay and search make-up bag. Bam!

    Love this! 0 Reply
    • bella dama October 14, 2013 at 4:21 pm

      its fun doing lovely finz for yourself at times you know!

      Love this! 0
  • Stella Kashmoney October 14, 2013 at 12:47 am

    Nice one. Will give this a go.

    Love this! 0 Reply
  • Ella October 14, 2013 at 8:07 am

    Great Tutorial.
    Thanks BN.

    Love this! 1 Reply
