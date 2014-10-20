Nigeria is Officially Ebola-Free! WHO to Make Formal Declaration Today

Great news for Nigeria. The country is officially free of Ebola, according to the World Health Organization (WHO).

WHO is set to make the official announcement today, BBC reports.

The basis for declaring the Ebola-free status is that Nigeria hasn’t had a confirmed Ebola case for two incubation periods – 42 days.

Senegal has already met this criteria, and was declared free of Ebola on Friday.

Commending Nigeria on its success in eradicating Ebola, John Vertefeuille, an official from the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) said, “Nigeria acted quickly and early and on a large scale… they acted aggressively, especially in terms of contact-tracing.”