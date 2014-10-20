BellaNaija

Nigeria is Officially Ebola-Free! WHO to Make Formal Declaration Today

20.10.2014 at By 11 Comments

EBOLA ABUJA

Great news for Nigeria. The country is officially free of Ebola, according to the World Health Organization (WHO).

WHO is set to make the official announcement today, BBC reports.

The basis for declaring the Ebola-free status is that Nigeria hasn’t had a confirmed Ebola case for two incubation periods – 42 days.

Senegal has already met this criteria, and was declared free of Ebola on Friday.

Commending Nigeria on its success in eradicating Ebola, John Vertefeuille, an official from the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) said, “Nigeria acted quickly and early and on a large scale… they acted aggressively, especially in terms of contact-tracing.”

  • Fabulicious October 20, 2014 at 10:23 am

    May this good news remain permanent and may any Ebola patient claiming to come and receive treatment in Nigeria be caught dear Lord.

  • Anon101 October 20, 2014 at 10:36 am

    Ohhhh!Thank you Sweet babyyyy Jesus! Thank you! Nigeria did well…So proud of her!

  • maame ekua October 20, 2014 at 10:42 am

    hurrayyyyyyyy cudos nigeria……….luv u loads for this at last u’ve shown the way. last night my nigerian neighbor arrived and gave me e news and was soo excited

  • Open Sesame October 20, 2014 at 11:37 am

    Yaaay! Fab news. Thank God & well done to all who helped make this happen.

  • Max October 20, 2014 at 12:11 pm

    Bravo.

  • Confuzzled October 20, 2014 at 1:01 pm

    Hallelu!! May we remain so now and forever more…

  • Black Coffee October 20, 2014 at 2:45 pm

    Thank You, Father! RIP Dr Adadevoh and all those who succumbed to Ebola. I pray they’re in a better place.

  • mulikat October 20, 2014 at 4:20 pm

    close our airports,road and sea pls,so that no body come from those country again with ebola,thax to naija doctors,nurses,fg and more to gov.fashola,we thank God for saving innocents naija ,without ZMaap tablet.

  • Nia October 20, 2014 at 9:12 pm

    This is amazing news!! We give God all the praise! He is truly amazing~ Thank you lord for this miracle! Let’s keep working harder, Nigeria!

  • Mohammad October 20, 2014 at 9:27 pm

    Soponna be praised. What a miracle!

  • jake ro October 20, 2014 at 9:56 pm

    Either way, while everyone lets some air out but a lot of damages has been done.just few days ago, many nigerians who applied for admission into texas university was denied admission this week saying that they are giving more preference this year to chinese people and indonesians.we all know that this a lie .the real reason is ebola from west africa periodcos up till this year, they have always given admissions to many nigerians and west africans in general

