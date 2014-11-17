Desmond Elliot: I Didn’t Suddenly Go into Politics; Politics Has Always Been a Part of Me

Nollywood actor Desmond Elliot announced his interest in a political position for the 2015 elections early this year and since then we have seen campaign photos, branded buses and more steps he has taken to help his new path.
In a new interview, Desmond Elliot speaks openly on his political ambition – he speaks on the fact that a lot of entertainers are going into politics, his reasons for going into politics personally, the fact that politics won’t stop his acting career and more.
How has life been since you went into politics? It’s been okay, it’s been good, it’s exposed me to seeing more and the fact that I even want to give back. Out there, the people are not asking for a perfect turnaround, all they are asking for is something that can symbolise a change in their lifestyles.
Why did you suddenly go into politics? I didn’t suddenly go into politics; politics has always been a part of me. I’ve been involved in campaigns for some Governors and even the President. I’ve been on the campaign trail for very long time now. Even though I have never sought any elective office before I have always had it at back of my mind as something I would do one day. It is not a surprise at all, it’s a well-thought out action and I came very prepared. I didn’t just sleep one day and say okay, it’s time to go into politics
Are you going to leave Nollywood if you get elected? I can never leave Nollywood, I am only going to help in propagating and promoting laws that would help to structure the industry and make it better and improve it from the present situation – that’s it.
How do you see some of your Nollywood colleagues going into politics; do you think anybody can just wake up one morning and say they want to go into politics without having the potential in them? First, everyone is entitled by law to vote and be voted for. Secondly, I am maybe not too surprised that many of Nollywood actors in this dispensation are going into politics. It’s not too far from the fact that there have been a lot of socio-economic changes that have happened to us in recent times.
That being as it may, we still must realize the fact that Nollywood or entertainment as an industry has contributed immensely to the growth of the Nigerian economy and as such, it is not absurd or strange that those who have contributed to the growth of the economy should want to partake in politics to serve. We have a good relationship with our fans which are the public and the grassroots.
Sometimes people don’t just accept it because they don’t understand why somebody who is playing make-believe on TV should want to rule or serve.
At the end of the day, I can’t speak for everybody but what I do know is everyone is entitled as far as you’re a Nigerian to vote and be voted for.
Many people believe that entertainers are getting into politics because of money? Granted, yes, there’s money in politics but have you asked yourself one question, is it sand that you use to play politics? The answer is No. What you’re playing politics with is money. I’m not so much into what government is going to be giving as allowance, my idea as a fresh mind is how to harness the resources around me and provide for the people.
Because if I just stick with what government is giving, then I am just going to be like everybody else. But when I harness resources from both home and abroad, harness NGOs, harness non-profit organizations, corporate bodies, private bodies, and bring all into creating social responsibility and social development in the people, then I know I’m achieving something that has not been done before.
That is the major difference I’m bringing in; using me and the platform I have to create a lot and to make so many changes. It’s already started.
Many people perceive politics as a dirty game; are they right in your own opinion? I’ve always felt and I still feel that the Ministry of National Orientation has failed as regards this. I mean in giving people the right orientation as regards politics and violence. They have failed in their duty of sensitizing and giving information to people on how they should conduct themselves in a political dispensation. The orientation should be a continuous thing, not just during elections.
If people have been rightly sensitized that violence is not part of politics, violence would have disappeared in our politics.
“I want to give back” LONG HISSSS….dear desmond olusola elliot going into politics is not giving back, u want to eat national cake.
Opening an orphanage or starting a charity, now that’s how u give back to society.
The only way we can stop this madness is if they cut down the salaries of people in government posts, when a minister is paid 30,000 naira every month, I think people would run away from government.
@ bruno I’m laughing hard at the idea of a minister earning 30k, that’ll be the day. I truly never knew Desmond is Yoruba, used to think he was of Niger Delta origin so the fact that politics brought to light his heritage is unsettling. I don’t care what you say we all know the divide the Nationalcake syndrome has bitten nollywood actors and entertainers so we don’t appreciate your blah blah blahing up in here.
u thot he was niger delta? I thot he was akwa ibom
it wen it comes to politics that he remembered he has Olusola in his name. what will we not hear? mbok!
I would say Bruno that despite your occasional harsh comments, you make a lot of sense.
If the allure of cash is removed, I wonder how many people will go into politics!!! There are different ways to give back to the people and Naija style politics ain’t one of them at all!!
On this note, I hope Buhari wins the election, that’s if there’s one really.
Lets hope he wins n get elected
Story Story Storyyyyyy!!!…….
Desmond Elliot, the fact that you added “Olusola” to your name puts me off. Is it one of your political stunt??? Be proud of who you are n stop living a fake life.
Tell that to the birds Mr Elliot!
First……it worries me when politicians or intending politicians say they are in politics “to rule”. It is a good thing that Desmond caught himself and added serve. It is this “ruling” mentality that leads to problems the world over.
Second…..paying politicians too little (N30,000 a month?) will only exacerbate the corruption issue. Anybody needs a “living wage” for any job they do. Paying them way above the bulk of the populace ($30,000 a month?)…..is also bad. It breeds an entitlement mentality and the populace gets screwed.
Finally……..how do we make it such that people like Desmond who may have good intentions are given the benefit of the doubt but are held accountable when they get elected? We cannot just keep saying they are just in it for the money……..we have to do better in holding their feet to the fire…….BECOME AN ENGAGED AND INFORMED VOTER! Politicians cannot rig for ever……remember Abiola versus Tofa?
@nagosbigboi, so now we are paying our government officials millions,are they not still stealing, olodo like u
No need for the insult……elevate the discussion…..if u disagree wiv me,,,,state ur case……..
Stealing (and corruption) by elected officials is not solely a nigerian issue……effective checks and balances discourage it…..the amount they are paid makes no difference……and one does not have to be a politician to steal or be corrupt……many Wall Street extremely well paid people do it…..
abeg let me hear word! people never give back with politics! never! not in this country.
Liar, liar pants on fire! Thief koko!
I hate the fact that he joined politics.people like him can help his nation better from outside, by using outside contact to help develop his nation..I see no honesty in his decision to join politics.and if I may ask —-why did he hide his background all these year?
Na lie! Na lie! Na Pinocchio…
Desmond’s father is actually from Lagos while his mum is Akwa-Ibom, The Olusola in his name has been silent until now tho 😀
My husband always thought his name was Desmond Idiot. 🙁