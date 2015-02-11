BellaNaija

Nigeria breaking & top news to the World 24/7. Read Today

NEMA investigates Alleged Rape & Child Trafficking in Displaced Persons’ Camps

11.02.2015 at By 1 Comment

PIC.19. FRIENDSHIP WITH PURPOSE MEDICAL OUTREACH AT WASA IN ABUJAThe National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA) says it has constituted a committee to investigate allegations of attempted rape and child trafficking in some Internally Displaced Persons (IDPs) camps in the North-East.

A statement signed by Sani Datti, NEMA’s Senior Information Officer, and made available to newsmen on Tuesday in Abuja, said that the move was in reaction to an online publication entitled Grim Tales of Rape, Child Trafficking in IDP camps.

According to the statement, the report was written by the International Centre for Investigative Reporting, and republished by Premium Times, also an online based news organisation.

It stated that Alhaji Muhammad Sani-Sidi, the NEMA Director-General, had met with stakeholders in Abuja on Monday during which the committee was set up.

According to the statement, the terms of reference of the panel which would take two weeks to conclude its investigations, include verification of the allegations by the centre.

It is also expected to interact with all stakeholders, hold town hall meetings in all the camps mentioned in the report, interacting with the University of Maiduguri Teaching Hospital, NEMA North-East Zonal office, the State Emergency Management Agency (SEMAs), State Security Services (SSS), Red Cross, the Police, among others.

Membership of the committee comprises representatives of the State Security Service, the Nigerian Police, Nigerian Red Cross Society and Office of the National Security Adviser.

Other members are from the National Human Rights Commission, National Agency for the Prohibition of Traffic in Persons, Journalists against Disaster, NEMA, SEMAs in Borno, Adamawa, and Gombe, Civil Defense Corps and the International Organisation for Migration (IOM).

According to the statement, the NEMA director-general urged the committee headed by Hajiya Bilkisu Abdullah, a Deputy Director with SSS, to work with utmost transparency and honesty.

Photo Credit: NAN-PHOTO

1 Comments on NEMA investigates Alleged Rape & Child Trafficking in Displaced Persons’ Camps
  • NagosBigBoi February 11, 2015 at 10:37 am

    Na wa! Their suffering continues………..all because people who should stop this have refused to act…….
    We shall all account for our stewardship!!

    Love this! 20 Reply
  • Post a comment

BN Playlist of the Week

  1. I Want It That Way Backstreet Boys 3:35
  2. As Long As You Love Me Backstreet Boys 3:34
  3. Show Me The Meaning Of Being Lonely Backstreet Boys 3:56
  4. Quit Playing Games (With My Heart) Backstreet Boys 3:54
  5. Shape Of My Heart Backstreet Boys 3:52
  6. Swear It Again Westlife 4:08
  7. World of Our Own Westlife 3:28
  8. Fool Again Westlife 3:53
  9. What Makes a Man Westlife 3:51
  10. Bop Bop Baby Westlife 4:27
  11. Payphone Maroon 5 3:51
  12. Moves Like Jagger feat. Christina Aguilera Maroon 5 3:21
  13. One More Night Maroon 5 3:40
  14. Sunday Morning Maroon 5 4:06
  15. Stutter Maroon 5 3:17
  16. Steal My Girl One Direction 3:48
  17. Story Of My Life One Direction 4:06
  18. Kiss You One Direction 3:04
  19. Live While We're Young One Direction 3:19
  20. You And I One Direction 3:55

Star Features

Floral Fusion Collection of handbags, exquisite leather footwear by Morin o

Are you getting married in 2018? Do you know Somone Who is?

Tune Of The Day

Recent Posts

Recent Comments

Music Video Of The Week

Movie Of The Week

css.php
MENU BellaNaija