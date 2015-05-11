So Sweet! Chidi Mokeme Gives Wife a Range Rover as ‘Push Present’ on Mother’s Day

Nollywood actor Chidi Mokeme and his wife Jean Olumba Mokeme welcomed a baby boy recently and the actor is still quite excited about the new addition to his family.

He showed his wife his appreciation on Mother’s Day by giving her a new car, a Range Rover, as a gift for pushing out their son.

He wrote on Instagram:

You may be treated like the maid, You may be treated like the gardener, You may be treated like the Day Care, You may be treated like the Chauffeur, You may be treated like many things, But One Thing is for sure, YOU WILL ALWAYS BE LOVED! All that I have, All that I am, All that I hope to be, will be incomplete without YOU! So this is for all the times that I forgot to say THANK YOU! You and our prince deserve to ride in Style! #PushPresent #SuperCharged #Wife #Mum #Boo #OtherHalf #RideOrDie #LoveYouForeverAndADay

He added:

You, My Love, are two divine gifts in one. The gift that I want and the gift that I’m supposed to be with. A true gift from above. How Blessed can one man be? Today I honor you for all that you have given, all that you have done, all that you are. On this Special day, I hope this token on wheels will remind you just how SuperCharged a wife and mum you are!#PushPresent #RangeRover #SuperCharged

The couple, who got married in 2012, have been good at keeping their private life away from the limelight.

Photo Credit: Instagram/chidimokeme