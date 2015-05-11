So Sweet! Chidi Mokeme Gives Wife a Range Rover as ‘Push Present’ on Mother’s Day

Nollywood actor Chidi Mokeme and his wife Jean Olumba Mokeme welcomed a baby boy recently and the actor is still quite excited about the new addition to his family.
He showed his wife his appreciation on Mother’s Day by giving her a new car, a Range Rover, as a gift for pushing out their son.
He wrote on Instagram:
You may be treated like the maid, You may be treated like the gardener, You may be treated like the Day Care, You may be treated like the Chauffeur, You may be treated like many things, But One Thing is for sure, YOU WILL ALWAYS BE LOVED! All that I have, All that I am, All that I hope to be, will be incomplete without YOU! So this is for all the times that I forgot to say THANK YOU! You and our prince deserve to ride in Style! #PushPresent #SuperCharged #Wife #Mum #Boo #OtherHalf #RideOrDie #LoveYouForeverAndADay
He added:
You, My Love, are two divine gifts in one. The gift that I want and the gift that I’m supposed to be with. A true gift from above. How Blessed can one man be? Today I honor you for all that you have given, all that you have done, all that you are. On this Special day, I hope this token on wheels will remind you just how SuperCharged a wife and mum you are!#PushPresent #RangeRover #SuperCharged
The couple, who got married in 2012, have been good at keeping their private life away from the limelight.
Photo Credit: Instagram/chidimokeme
good thing he’s an actor, eh? dramatic lover hehehe 🙂
Awww sweet message Congrats to her.May God bless all ladies with such a caring man.
So cute, everyone deserves some appreciation.
He had done wonderfully wel, because to whom much is given much is expected. Chidi is quite industrious and also a positive gentleman in thinking.So, his gesture is welcomed. May God replenish him greatly.
I love men that appreciate their wives in the open. Keep it up Chidi.
Haven’t heard from Timi Dakolo and his wife. His public display of affection for his wife can make happily married couples divorce,
This would have been so nice to appreciate, if his wife had put it on Instagram instead of Chidi himself. Over bloated ego, if you have done something for your wife and son, let your wife tell the world about it. He wouldn’t have bought the car if she didn’t have a son. Cant stand such people. Abeg, let me go and face my work this early Monday morning, wetin concern me sef. Lol
Awwwww…lovely words Chidi. Made me smile.
Side note (Y’all know I love me some side notes):
When I was in Aberdeen, it was a common theme for the men (especially the Igbos) to buy their wives a brand new “Jeep” after giving birth to a boy. Cute gesture. Except that the women don’t seem to get such “effizy” when it’s a baby girl.
It’s not nice oh.
We are the ones that bring all the big big bride price and engagement largesse (in fact all the women in my village demanded and got sewing machines, one carton of premier soap and a big basket of garden eggs each when I got married) and we are the ones that physically take care of daddy when he gets old. You people should plix take note. Thank you and God bless 😀
@Bleed Blue, according to my little man, “blow Kiss”.
My cousin’s husband played that very unnecessary hand as well when she had a baby boy… after birthing two beautiful baby girls, oh. She called him out on it in front of us and he was suitably cautioned.
You’ve spoken well, nne.
awwwwwwwwwwwwwww. Chidi, my younger years crush. so sweet