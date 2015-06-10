New Deals, More Money! IK Ogbonna Nabs Endorsement with Coca Cola

Nollywood actor and model IK Ogbonna has joined the league of celebrities with endorsements.
The father-to-be was tapped for new ads for Coca-Cola and he is super excited about it.
He shared his new campaign photo on Instagram and wrote:
When you drive by .. Say hi
Story is : greatness starts from believe… If u believe you can achieve. Stay blessed
#BRTB #cocacola #africa#worldClassHustler cc @cocacola_ng@cocacola
See the campaign photo below.
Photo Credit: Instagram/ikogbonna
Bella!! When has commercials become endorsements.
Have*
love you already Somto. Virtual hugs 🙂
Cograts dearie
It’s a commercial. Even staff are part of the billion reasons to believe. Just have a great story and it’s shared (either through print or billboard and stuff)
congrats to him
people will just hate, commercial or endorsement, dude is still getting paid, r u?
I don’t know how you guys do it.
I wouldn’t be able to deal with having to see his face about the place…daily.