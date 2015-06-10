BellaNaija

New Deals, More Money! IK Ogbonna Nabs Endorsement with Coca Cola

10.06.2015

IK OgbonnaNollywood actor and model IK Ogbonna has joined the league of celebrities with endorsements.

The father-to-be was tapped for new ads for Coca-Cola and he is super excited about it.

He shared his new campaign photo on Instagram and wrote:

When you drive by .. Say hi 
Story is : greatness starts from believe… If u believe you can achieve. Stay blessed
#BRTB #cocacola #africa#worldClassHustler cc @cocacola_ng@cocacola

See the campaign photo below.

Ik Ogbonna

Photo Credit: Instagram/ikogbonna

8 Comments on New Deals, More Money! IK Ogbonna Nabs Endorsement with Coca Cola
  • Somto June 10, 2015 at 1:38 pm

    Bella!! When has commercials become endorsements.

    Love this! 18 Reply
    • Anon June 10, 2015 at 2:51 pm

      Have*

      Love this! 6
    • Lucy June 10, 2015 at 2:55 pm

      love you already Somto. Virtual hugs 🙂

      Love this! 7
  • Addy June 10, 2015 at 1:59 pm

    Cograts dearie

    Love this! 5 Reply
  • Ebony June 10, 2015 at 3:10 pm

    It’s a commercial. Even staff are part of the billion reasons to believe. Just have a great story and it’s shared (either through print or billboard and stuff)

    Love this! 4 Reply
  • beautycee June 10, 2015 at 3:35 pm

    congrats to him

    Love this! 5 Reply
  • dindi June 10, 2015 at 4:38 pm

    people will just hate, commercial or endorsement, dude is still getting paid, r u?

    Love this! 5 Reply
  • MC June 10, 2015 at 8:06 pm

    I don’t know how you guys do it.
    I wouldn’t be able to deal with having to see his face about the place…daily.

    Love this! 5 Reply
