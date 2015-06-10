New Deals, More Money! IK Ogbonna Nabs Endorsement with Coca Cola

Nollywood actor and model IK Ogbonna has joined the league of celebrities with endorsements.

The father-to-be was tapped for new ads for Coca-Cola and he is super excited about it.

He shared his new campaign photo on Instagram and wrote:

When you drive by .. Say hi

Story is : greatness starts from believe… If u believe you can achieve. Stay blessed

#BRTB #cocacola #africa#worldClassHustler cc @cocacola_ng@cocacola

See the campaign photo below.

Photo Credit: Instagram/ikogbonna