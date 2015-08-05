Ng Careers : How to Cope at a New Job

So you went for the interview, and you landed the ‘million dollar job’, well, maybe not exactly a million dollar or even a million naira but hey, a paying job. Anyway, fast forward to first day at work and all of a sudden, you are a nervous wreck; the confidence you exuded at the interview seems to be a dream.
Judging from experience, starting a new job is not a walk in the park; and since the first day is often the most frightening of them all, it would make things a lot more easier if you knew what you should do on that day to make a good first impression and set precedence for the rest of your time there. Today, I will be sharing some tips that helped me on my first day at work, keep these tips in mind as and you’ll do just fine.
Leave Home Early
This point cannot be overemphasized especially if you have to commute very far. Really, this is like the first most important thing to do on your first day on a new job. Especially in the metropolis of Lagos, I am sorry I have to use Lagos as a yardstick but hey, I live in Lagos and I am yet to see a city that is plagued with traffic jams (unnecessary ones if you ask me) like Lagos is.
Now back to the matter at hand, the truth is you never know what may happen on your way to work. For instance, you could end up in traffic that would make a normally thirty minute drive turn into an hour. On my first day on the job at Ngcareers, my one hour commute turned into a three hour commute because of an accident. Thankfully, I left home earlier than I would ordinarily have done. I was too nervous to sleep, so I left the home very early.
Ensure you give yourself ample time by leaving home earlier than you would usually. It will help to reduce the stress factor and also help prevent a late arrival. Being early on the first day is much better than being late.
Smile
Even though you might feel like a teenager on her first date, don’t let that show through. Now when I say you should not let it show, I don’t mean you should deny the fact that you are nervous. That is the exact opposite of what I think you should do. Admit that you are nervous and then smile. According to a research published in the journal Psychological Science, suggestions were made that smiling can help reduce stress – despite your actual mood. So the next time you are stuck in a difficult situation or are experiencing some other type of stress, you might try to hold your face in a smile for a moment, and watch that stress or nervousness melt away.
So when you walk into the building, greet anyone you see and be sure to smile. A smile goes a long way in making people feel relaxed and that includes you too. You only get one shot at the first impression, and the people you greet with a smile may turn out to be the important ones.
Report to Your Boss
It is absolutely necessary to report directly to your boss as soon as you get the office. Your boss should be the first person to give you your first instructions. Even if you work in an organization where emails are used to pass information and communicate, it is imperative you get your first briefing from him/her in person. Report to them as soon as you can. However, do not barrage them as soon as they get to the office. Give him or her about five minutes to settle in before you approach.
Be Friendly with a Colleague
Now this point might not sit well with some. It did not exactly sit well with me, because I have a habit – sometimes good, sometimes bad, of studying people before I relate with them – especially if I have to make the first move. A lot of people have this “I can do bad all by myself” approach. Trust me, it won’t do you any good. You need someone to show you the ropes. This goes for the work you will be doing, as well as for the culture of the organization. Strike up a conversation with someone who seems friendly, and then try to stay connected through the day. Just bear in mind that the person may be very busy, so don’t expect a long and engaging conversation. A simple hello, smile or question will be enough to start the relationship.
Write Write Write!
Ever heard that “faintest pen is sharper than the sharpest brain”? I am guessing you have. Well that saying carries a lot more weight than you can imagine. Carry a pad and pen with you at all times. You will need to take down notes as people give you information about the duties attached to your job role. These jottings will come in handy when you start working and can’t quite remember what you were told. Just imagine you have to go back to your boss to ask him what he said about a particular project. Not a nice mental picture right? Therefore, jot down as much information as you can.
Remember You Are New
On my first day at work I made the mistake of trying too hard and a lot of people make that mistake. You don’t have to know everything, and you don’t have to do everything. It’s your first day, so you are learning. You don’t have to impress anyone at this point. You are simply gaining knowledge with which you can dazzle your superiors later.
Ask Questions
I have learnt from personal experiences and also read that wise people ask questions and the foolish think themselves too smart to ask questions. On no condition should you feel like you’re bothering people or that your questions are stupid. Questions will make your job a lot easier as time progresses. Every single question which comes to mind, feel free to ask it. Write the question and answer on your pad when you do ask, so you don’t get to repeat the same inquiries again.
Turn Your Phone Off
Yes, you need to turn that phone off or put it on silent. Having your phone ring during a meeting, briefing or when you’re speaking to someone new is quite rude. Even if it looks like the norm there and people are doing it around you. Newsflash! This is your first day, and you need to be completely focused on what is happening work-wise rather than on your phone.
Even though you may think your first day at work will be the most difficult, it’s usually the easiest. All you have to do is brace up, go in with a smile, stay focused, sharp and then leave with a smile. Everything else falls into place from then on. Now go and have a fantastic first day of work!
Photo Credit: Dreamstime | Nanditha Rao
Be POLITICAL….be careful 4 nothing, don’t relate wit d whole of ur hearth cos peaple will laff wit u and still plot ur downfall…..am talking from experience,i waz always d good girl but Hmmmm I suffered ooo
my dear you are very very correct. if you are not into office “politics” which really is just about butt kissing and gossiping to get and remain in the boss favor, just stay in your corner and mind your job because you can never win with such petty people.
Well, nice tips but as sm1 said Be politically I will not say Be political, I will say be sensitive. Be sensitive of those colleagues u will notice them oversabi, they may come across as friendly but don’t be too open bcos they want to know, how intelligent and smart you are, so they will know how to sabotage your work, so you don’t move faster than u should.
Dress smart and ensure you eat, particularly for shy people.
You have to be politically correct….and keep your emotions in check.
People can’t handle the brutal truth oooooooo
@sally, i always wonder how people can snitch on a person and still smile and chat with them like they did nothing wrong. I don’t suggest people expecting strong ties with work colleagues, treat them as acquaintances and you will not get hurt.
Be nice and friendly. Ask for work if less busy. Try to get close to one or more big bosses, they may save your behind when someone tries to snitch on you.
great tips, well i’m hoping to get this job now. I’m at the last stage of the interview, I pray I get it I’ll put these tips to practice.
Wow! Is it just me or d lady in d pic at d top looks like Malia Obama + she’s stunning
*now lemme go read d article*
Don’t tell any colleague something u don’t want repeated
Didn’t read the article, sorry, but the Woman in the Post is one of the most beautiful I’ve ever seen.
Face your work, be friendly but aloof, don’t form ‘tight groups’, be helpful and pray to God to remain focused.
You are not in any organization to make friends but to succeed. If you want to make friends, go join a country club!
@bibi…..true talk, @pretty…..as in,sometimes I feel as if am abnormal cos I can’t comprehend how snitching seems 2 b a way of life 2 sm ppl, am just d type wu believes in sincerity while relating wit ppl….due to my bad experiences I have decided not 2 care about ppl anymore although it’s bad… but dats d way 4ward o jare!!!
The culture most not accountable to their conscience or GOD. Watch it comes back to bite them
Say hello. I love Bella naija all these work tips. Yes newbie listen more and talk less. Smile and laugh more. People are tired of toxic environment so do not be one. If you gossip about one you be in debted to the system. Be quick to call out information is overwhelming. Slow down and take notes. Do not take more responsibility at a pace detrimental to you. Be wise. Note not everyone will like you. Let your bossed know your name. Smile to your eyes! Thank who trains you. Check your emotions. It’s ok to make mistakes if its a boss who is meticulous please be cautious. Dress like the boss. Please keep your designers at Home.
Be still and know am God. When in strife only speak if HR ask you questions not colleagues.
Know the POLITICS but dont play the POLITICS… careful of oversabi people..
I have learnt some of these lessons the HARD way. @Sally- so true; I was a good girl but them show me pepper, you wan try stabbing. I hate office politics and have never liked being cautious. I like to be free & honest not careful & political. @goddessofvictory – if you stay in your corner sef that in itself na wahala. They’ll nickname you “holier than thou” @Olu – you are right but I’m still working on keeping my emotions in check. I am very emotional and can be impulsive when I get upset I just lash out and move on but it has cost me a great deal of pain as I always talk to the wrong people who instead of help me rope me in further or misconstrue my words. @Pretty – I wonder too o. some people can kill.. I’d rather an enemy who admits openly that they hate me than a frenemy. And about not expecting strong ties from work mates that is not easy o. We spend the better part of our time @ work so how can we not form friendships. I mean at some point we need to unburden ourselves we need someone to talk to
I change jobs so often, i am so great at being the new guy now. see me for a detailed “how-to” lmao
Love the article. Great tips were given. I wish I knew this 5 years back. But it isnt too late. Some thing I will definitely practice in that new job I am hoping for