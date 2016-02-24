Cheating Breaks Up Gospel Singer Israel Houghton’s Over 20 Year Marriage

44 year old gospel singer Israel Houghton admitted on his Facebook page that his infidelity led to the break up of his over 20 year marriage.
The internationally renowned artist has performed with Alicia Keys and is a worship leader at Joel Osteen‘s church.
He wrote on his Facebook Page –
It is with a collective heavy heart that we announce that after over 20 years of marriage and a long separation, Meleasa and I are officially divorced. Several years ago I failed and sinned in my marriage. Though this is new to many, it is not new to us as we have been working through this for over 5 years. Although we tried, the challenges in our relationship have proven too much to overcome. We have always handled our family and ministry with grace and generosity toward others, discretion, and privacy. So, for the sake of our amazing kids, we are also handling this privately with pastoral oversight and assistance. We choose to remain friendly and kind to each other going forward. I am in the process of restoration and I have repented for my actions. Although I am sincerely sorry, and forgiven, I soberly realize that I will live with the consequences of my failings for the rest of my life. As this has become a public matter I want to apologize to the many who have supported my ministry through the years. I’m sorry for the many who will be hurt to learn of my personal failure. I regret any pain or disappointment that this news may cause you. We thank you for your prayers and for allowing us to handle this privately with those who are set over us in this process.
Prayerfully
Israel Houghton
The couple has three children, Mariah, Israel and Milan.
Photo Credit: Alberto E. Rodriguez | WireImage
Now this is how to own up to one’s failings. Brave man!
Al these people we look up to…
goodness
@ Grace remember even the ones we look up to aren’t God. They are humans like U & me, they ve got blood flowing thru their Veins, they are bound to fail, make mistakes, fall of the wagon etc & it’s also VERY OK for them & us all out there NOT to be PERFECT. Just remember Only God is perfect.
I love Paula White, but she’s been married & divorced like every other & that doesn’t stop me from looking up to her if I want to or reading her books. God is ?ed.
don’t look up to people..look up to GOD (don’t forget they are humans and can be at fault just like the rest of us who aren’t in the limelight). instead pray for them, God bless u
That’s the problem…too many gospel “celebrities” and “superstars” that too many folks are looking up to. At the end of the day, everybody has the same FLESH. We all need to looking up to the Most High. The so-called gospel music industry is full of sin! He’s not the only one who needs to repent. Just a hot mess! I do commend him for taking responsibility for his personal failure and he gets no heat from me. Like I said, we ALL are flesh. Maybe you Christian folks need to be reminded of that and look to the Most High and stop glorifying folks just because they are talented.
You better be looking up to Jesus, the author and finisher of your faith.
Look up to Jesus not man
Divorce is not the final bus stop. Benny Hinn is an example. Got divorce. Wife and Benny are now back together.
yea right!! everybody sayin look up to God ,Who is perfect. but what happened to God sayin. :come out from them and ge holy. live holy as I am Holy. you ain’t taking the way of escape God provided you. ain’t no excuse for failing. at the end,bottomline we all have to make a choice. “for God or for ourself” and kne thing certain too is we face God one one
@ Grace, please as Christains we should emulate Christ, we are too judgmental, we are loosing our Generals to the world becos of this. The world forgives her own and accepts them back quickly while we lose ours. We look up to Christ and not to them. He is human, he will rise again. Lets show him love and pray for him. He who has no sin…cast the first stone….He will rise again, we will not lose him to the devil, Never, Never,Never!
What a robust response. Hope that COZA guy will also give us his robust response soon
I agree with you! Dele Coza, how about you own up to your own mistakes instead of having it hang over you every time the subject of credibility comes up? This is a not so robust but honest response which magnifies Isreal instead of diminishing him.
Yea, even though it made me sad but am real proud of him.He really is a true xtian
While not taking away from Israel Houghton’s post please he clearly states that this happened 5years ago and they were dealing with it privately. This has only come to the fore now because they couldn’t work it out and are headed for divorce which would have made it public anyway and magnified it with people going wild with speculations of what could have happened. Kudos to him for nipping malicious gossips in the bud by taking ownership of this and breaking the news before the divorce becomes public.
Some of you people will forever be hung up on Pastor Biodun’s robust response. How do you know he has not dealt with this in private with God, his family and close mentors? So you expect every pastor to climb pulpit and confess every sin they have committed each time. Abi you think Pastors don’t sin too? Sin is not just adultery, lying, stealing, etc. Jealousy, covetousness, forgiveness, lac of love generally, all of them are sins too. I suspect that being human, he reacted brashly by saying he would give a robust response, before even taking it to God. I don’t know but I don’t care and I am not hung up on his response. As long as he has repented from his sins with God and has turned away from that sin, that is all that matters. If God can say when you confess your sin and ask for forgiveness, he will forget the sin and wipe it clean as if it never happened, who am I to continue to badger someone for a wrong they have done that God has forgiven? Some people braying for robust response commit sins almost everyday and do not even repent. Face your own salvation which must be worked out with fear and trembling.
Please look at the growth of his ministry since that episode – I keep wondering how the ministry has continued to grow in spite of the scandal – I am not just talking of increase in church members when I say ministry. But then look at David, Jacob, Moses even Apostle Paul, they all had their struggles and failing, yet God kept performing great workings of miracles in them and through them, even calling David hos friend (Friend of God is one of my favourite Israel Houghton songs BTW). So I am done judging abeg. Let me face my salvation and that of those whom the Lord will use me to touch their lives in a meaningful way. There are Jumokes whom the Lord has placed in my life to uncover, let me go and seek them out.
chaii.. @tolu.. you wicked sha.. hahaha… but yes.. tht robust response tht we r still waiting on..
Each time i see Fatoyinbo’s followers doting all over him on facebook i just wonder how deluded so called Christians could be.
How can you adore a man so much that you dont hold him responsible for his actions? Are we that blinded? Are we now fools?
You sit comfortably through each service listening to him teach what he doesnt practice and you raise your hands and shout halleluyah when he praises…allow him lay hands on your heads and dedicate your children.
O generation of fools! If you are not wise by now then it is already too late for you,
This is a brave man, only if we have more of such people. I pray God restores your marriage Israel better and stronger. You’ve been a huge blessing to nations.
They give us bad names.
Who are the “THEY” and “US” you speak of?
whoa….God is your strength…
Life happens! Owning up to our mistakes is key…
Hi Bella, the person you used in the picture for this piece is Galley Molina, not Israel Houghton. Israel did not attend the Grammys this year.
Thanks. Getty Images erroneously named the photo. It has been changed.
BellaNaija will say
“According to Getty Images kwa? 🙂 🙂
You are slowly become the “According to Blog ” Ohhh – according to ko according to ni
🙂 🙂 🙂 🙂 – i love you bella – dont mind me, sha , i am only teasing.
(Adam why did you eat the apple, God, It was not me ohh, It was that woman you gave me 🙂 🙂 🙂 )
I was shocked though because Israel has been a great inspiration to me, He has a unique vocal. These people are first, human, therefore, mistakes are bound to happen and for those of your judges, I’ll advice you spend more time working on yourself instead of condemning. The Lord will continue to be your strength Israel.
Who judged though? Controversy starter
lmao
This performer sings “Oh Lord I love you so”.
John 14.15 “If you love me, you will keep my commandments.”
We all know well what right and whats wrong regarding marriage and christianity. If he committed the adultery, no valid excuse exists for divorce and remarriage, this is totally unbiblical.
Oh Lord I love you so…
It is not us, who shall and will judge and condemn this behavior…
Keep John 12.48 in mind: “There is a judge for the one who rejects me and does not accept my words; the very words I have spoken will condemn them at the last day.”
May God restore your marriage. As you humble yourself may God exhalt you. Amen.
Oh wow
if only Naija men can own up to their mistakes and try to be better and if at the end it doesn’t work out, at least you tried. my Naija men no dey carry last naw… even if you catch them red handed they will ask you ” how did you find me here” or “and so what, I’m the man! I’m allowed to cheat” especially most not all devilish yoruba boys that satan decided to appoint them as the head of lies, cheat and destructions. they will never own up to their mistake, at least my cousin is reaping the fruit of “i want to marry a man with swag” little did she know she entered one chance. this yoruba guy that was forming I’m rich etc whilst dating had nothing to his name but it was too late for my cousin. now his the one chopping and beating her on top of her own money.
Eziokwu!!!! You have dated most Yoruba men on the planet to come to that conclusion? You base your conclusion on the action of one man? Nawa oh
Where in his statement does he state that he cheated you Sensationalists.
don’t u understand english…. ”Several years ago I failed and sinned in my marriage.”
The devil is winning in these last days
Breaking up the institution of marriage
Whether it be through Gay-ism, Lesbianism, Cheating etc etc
The Domino effect goes from Divorce to Effecton Children – Effect on Society due to children growing up dysfunctional etc etc . Married folks you have Jesus Phone Number – use it – Go to your “WAR ROOM” and use it.
No matter Dont let the devil win AY and Mabel , Israel and Meleasa
Some of those devils are even here on this forum and all other blogs with their devilish smirk comments and judgmental and bullshyt.
DO NOT LET THE dEVIL WIN.
How you managed to rope in homosexuality into an infidelity post beats my imagination. Men you are really high on that opium they serve in your church.
Lol! You are obviously gay; Why are you pained by that comment? She was only trying to mention ways the devil uses to break up marriages. You’re the one high on cheap stuff
Apparently, the wife was willing to forgive but not forget.
–
If he presses the toothpaste the wrong way, she will remind him of the infidelity. If he snores too much, she will remind him of his infidelity. If he comes home and doesn’t feel like eating, she will ask him if the side-chick cooks better than her.
Why won’t there be a strain in the relationship? Yet this is a sin that happened years ago. This is the textbook definition of emotional abuse.
–
When others offend us, we exert maximum punishment? When we offend others, we demand maximum forgiveness
* drops mic . . .and screams to gf for dinner
Lmao @ screams at gf fr dinner. Cow!
I won’t say anything cos there’s no point sef. There’s no hope for you.
You Berra leave my Eggym alone o. My darling mysogynist. He does not like feminists so we have to treat him like an egg.
@ Jordan
AY Mokun Learn to Own up to your shyt just like Israel did
Yesterday instead of throwing SDK under the bus (she is not your problem cos truth be told she has been considerate enough not to reveal the reason Mabel packed out) . What you should have done is own up to your shyt and say something as simple as
YES MY WIFE MABEL AND I ARE GOING THROUGH SOME CHALLENGES RIGHT NOW AND WE PLEASE URGE EVERYONE TO GIVE US OUR PRIVACY WHILE WE SORT IT OUT.
SIMPLE – done deal. Case Close –
but rather you were forming fake things on social meida, denying and reading and throwing shades to bloggers – the same bloggers who will promo your upcomign movies for you for free. When you are on stage making fun of peoples situations you expect your audience to laugh cos its humorous to you abi? Now its your turn, Dont take us for fools, Mabel packed out and thats a fact.
You might say Its no ones business but Sir when you sign up to be a celebrity – unfortunately you are our business, because we all make you who you are , I lie?????
i am proud of Israel – the first step is owning up to your shyt. I am confident God will restore them both, if they both want it.
@ felinda you go wait taya…own up kor own down ni..this is an american gospel artist…so his outlook on life is different..ay is not american and he’s not a gospel artist..we are all assuming without facts that she must have moved because he “cheated” lets wait and for mabel to talk
Hmmmm may the lord help marriages… As much as we are thought to forgive in advance in marriage, I don’t know how I’d react if my husband cheats…. Lord knows I don’t know!??
This goes 2 the ladies…COULD FORGIVNESS HAVE BEEN POSSIBLE? IF YES, AT WHAT POINT DO U DECIDE TO FORGIVE OR NOT FORGIVE…tye tribettes went tru a worst scenario…his was a big scandal that almost killed him…evrything was in public, his wife even did a revenge cheating…yet after all this they made up and their marriage is intact! While i cant judge melissa bcos its he who wears d shoe that knws were it hurts,.. i am just tinking if she cud have done more 2make tins work, as in forgive and forget!
You stop forgiving when the man is not willing to stop cheating. Even God will lose patience with a serial sinner.
I’m human,I make mistakes and I can’t judge. First, it was Tye Tribbett, now Israel , I just hope it stops right here abeg!
God will restore your marriage. I hope you and your wife can come together and agree to start a fresh. God is a God of infinite chances, continue praying.
But mehn, Joel Osteens church is just having too much drama. Ever since he publicly declared he would officiate a wedding between gays. Which word of God are you preaching Mr. Osteen
really Joel Osteen Said that
Oh am so disappointed, i guess 99% of pastors in america are fake.
they will do anything to gain congregation. Thank God after 15 yrs of searching and bouncing from one church to the next i found a good church that teaches the word and have a tell it like it is attitude, I am here for good.
We do NOT support gay marriage – my pastor Dennis wears a tshirt and jeans to preach and does not have a designated parking spot. Simple Pastor.. He teaches the word to the core with verses to back up and tells it like it is.. We get financial statements telling us exactly what our money is doing
I am a proud member of Victory World Church in Norcross GA USA – Pastor Dennis Rouse victoryatl.com/livestream/
In these end times pray for revelation – so you dont end up in the wrong church. Your instincts and conviction will tell you. I will pray for Joel Osteen heat to change about this
Boy bye!
U do not look up to any pastor. U will just get disappointed. Just keep your eyes on Jesus. Life isbmuch better that way and u would be less judgemental. We are all humans even pastors are humans. Take note.
It is really sad that many western churches are permitting things Jesus Himself called abominations. However, they are not fake. Remember, the calling of God is without repentance. Take a look at a lot of African-based men of God. Besides prosperity and spiritual attacks, what other message do they preach?
The church as a body is under serious attack and Christians must Watch and Pray corporately and individually.
Really? When did you hear Joel Osteen say that? I’ve been a member of Lakewood Church for over 10 years and he’s NEVER accepted gay marriage. He’s always said he believes Homosexuality is a sin. Y’all really need to stop spreading rumors!
Heeeeeyyyyy!!!! When did Joel Osteen say this??? Someone that was on Oprah’s network and said Homosexuality is a sin. You’ll just come here and cause problem and you too responder of comment, End Time Is Near, you wont do research before you start claiming disappointment.
Let everybody make Google their bestie. Thanks.
@ Yrimu, when did Mr. Osteen say that biko nu? Why do people carry false news? The same Joel Osteen that just had to sue some people for coming to his church to harass him because he asked that the church show love to homosexuals but said God frowned upon the act.
Yes he said he has homosexuals as friends which I have as well in the past, and will start consider some as friends although distance has caused us to lose touch but never has he said or indicated that he is ready to start conducting marriages between people of the same sex.
These are the same kind of Nigerians that were claiming that Obama was the anti-christ and asking people to have a chip with the mark of the beast inserted into our heads. Like pesin be mugu. Rubbish!!!! STOP WITH THE LIES. BTW, I don’t go to Joel’s church so no be say I am supporting him but to know say the man was just harrassed because of his stand against what you just accused him of, and the person that chop and swallowed your comment without investigating your lies. All of una na the same.
I had to go online and search if this it was true that he said such and he never did. He said he would never officiate a gay wedding but he would attend a gay wedding of a close family member or friend that he loved. He made it clear he sees homosexuality as a sin.
You stole that quote from humans of New York and you are here dropping the mic like you didn’t just plagiarise. Gerrahere mehn with your arse wipe comment.
hahahahahahhahahahahahhahahhahhahahh- i almost choked with laughter
Thanks for pointing that out, I thought I was the only one that noticed. Let’s give @Egghead the benefit of the doubt and assume it was an oversight. 🙂
The devil came to steal,kill,and destroy.Don’t give him hope by letting him use you to break any marriage.
Islam is right, polygamy is the answer. Argue from now till Jesus cometh but reality is 99% of men on the globe simply do not have the strenght to resist the lure of variety in women. Instead of doing it ‘codedly’ with several women…is it not better he gets one or two more and stick to those? Forget western imposed propriety, get real. Think about it……..
plygamy is the answer keh? who told you polygamists do not cheat? stop coming here to spew nonsense.. peolpe cheat for various reason.. nd most of the time, men cheat simply because they can…. nd because people lik you allow them to get away with it… please stop your lies… i know of soo many polygamists tht have children from different woman who are NOT their wife..
This just breaks my heart reading it. In the last few weeks it’s been news of one marriage breakdown or the other, from Dabota to Caroline to AY and now this. It’s just too much 🙁
@ijebujesha legalising a wrong is still wrong a man whose eyes are beyond one would also be beyond four ask thise who are from polygamous homes it is horror. Because of a mans greed for more women. Sexual pleasure is greedy by nature. Please Joel osteen s church isnt conducting gay marriages biko. This man is flawed like everyone else and to the men and women who hurt their partners trust me the hurt is much more than the pleasure
No man is infallible; but for the grace of God. Love Isreal and still do. This is why it’s important not to idolize any man, Pastor, Imam, Rabbi etc. We’re all humans and have the ability to fall short but thank God for His grace which is sufficient for us.
I know it’s not easy, but I just wonder are there any “Josephs” left in this generation?
Please can you provide the links to where Joel Osteen said he would officiate a wedding between gays.
In fact, isn’t this what he said?
bit.ly/1pCTAoL
@Ephi, these ppl are all alive and well, it’s not like they are dying from some incurable disease. They have movedbon and so should you. Everything in the physical world dies, marriages as well. Please retrain your mind to accept that life is full of uncertainties. Don’t get depressed, get empowered!
Nigerian men need to not only learn to own up, after owning up they need to end the relationship!!! There is no use saying sorry if you are still straffing Miss side chick.
where in that message did Israel admits to having cheated???? -.-
Do these people think about the shame and disrepute they bring to the name of Christ and Christians all over the world??
One person fell to adultery HOW, Christian singer to many.. you should constantly be in the presence of God…. all those songs you were writing, where was the inspiration coming from?
The second person…. could not forgive… a core tenet of Christianity… What kind of followers of Christ are these?
This race is no joke abeg, be serious with it.. guard your heart, eyes, ears and mind, work out your salvation with fear and trembling.. don’t preach/sing to others and allow yourself to fall. IT IS SHAMEFUL. God help me.
Let he who is without sin cast the first stone. Do you not think these people are humans too? Do you not know only God is infallible? SMH! Isn’t there any sin you haven’t committed and can’t talk ti anyone about? You must think he is a robot.
Oh boy! Body really no be firewood o! It really takes the Grace and STRENGTH of God to overcome temptations coz it sure ain’t easy! Thank God for him tho (that he realized his mistake, owned up to it, and asked for forgiveness). I pray he doesn’t fall for it again. Women sha! Lol
I totally agree. Its not easy oh. Esp for men. Sometimes i feel sorry for you guys sef and all the temptations you have to encounter
He didn’t saying anything about cheating. Really dislike that headline. Shows little respect to Israel
Sad but great to own up. Way to go for “Robust Response”, even me I still dey wait o! Also I wonder for Hilary Clinton. How do you go through such highest level public scandal and still remain married, when even the practicing Christians are not able to in the same situation?
Her ambition is stronger than allowing those scandals affect her marriage. She needs Bill to clinch the POTUS title.
I wish his wife will forgive him. He is truly repentant
Dear Lord please help our gospel musicians, we know they go through temptations like everyone else, more so because of their exposure. Help to keep their homes intact. Let the devil not spoil the institution of marriage, give them the strength to hold on.
For Israel and Melissa, let your Spirit breathe upon them, there is nothing impossible for You to do.
We look unto You and not any man so we shall continue to pray and uphold them, both gospel artists and pastors. Your grace is sufficient for them. Thank You Lord for we know we shall triumph in You.
Chu,
Amen! God bless you for those prayers! Yours is indeed the Christian Spirit. We’re supposed to uphold our ministers and church leaders in prayer always. The devil comes after them, even much more than the rest of us because he knows God is using them to save lives. They’re humans just like we are. And when they do fall, as longs as they’re repentant and have sought forgiveness, our response shouldn’t be to castigate them but to show them love and keep praying, just like we do for any other Christian.
I also pray that the Lord will restore the Houghton family, and through this trial, grant his ministry an even greater anointing such that he’ll win even more souls to Christ and be able to minister to those who have fallen or have been victims of such temptations. Amen.
God bless you for your sincere and compassionate response
A………………………………………………men!
This is funny (rhetorically speaking). Everyone wants to remove the speck from someone else’s eye, but we need to remove the LOG that’s in our OWN eyes! Stay away from judging a thing before its time. And always remember…this offense is not about Israel and Meleasa, it’s about the spiritual strongman called the Spirit of Offense and his assignment against the Church. This war is not between Israel and Melease, but against principalities, and despots in high places. It’s not about Israel and Meleasa. It’s about the violence against the Kingdom of God! I come together with those who want to pray for them, their children and the body of Christ as a whole. In the end, God WILL get the glory out of this situation!!!
Yes, lets pray for them to get back to their one and only valid marriage.
Thats the only biblical way.
This man singing “Oh Lord I love you so” is a tragedy.
Removing specks? It is not about our eyes… See John 12:48
Bella naija, I’m not sure how you arrived at ‘infidelity’. I sinned in my marriage is not necessarily indicative of infidelity. That is unless you are proposing that infidelity is the only form of sin.
I think one has to realise that we cheat on God all the time by worshiping other gods but He keeps on forgiving us. If our minds are prepared that the other person is a human being and they can fall when it happens then it’s not completely unbearable. We expect God to forgive us all manner of sin like arbotions where actually a baby is killed but not willing to extend the same forgiveness to sexual sin.
My ex pastor was caught in adultery has two kids outside his marriage… I knew a gospel musician who divorced after 20 years.. His motto is ” sex, drugs, and rock n roll”???? The Devil will use anyone!! The church is trying to be like the world, you can’t serve two masters!
When a state court gives you final divorce papers that say:
THEY DISSLOVED YOUR MARRIAGE
Jesus said, if you touch another person (remarry) after you get those divorce papers you are committing adultery.
Do you really think the state court dissolved your marriage?
“A husband must not divorce his wife.” 1 Corinthians 7:11
“The Lord God All-Powerful of Israel hates anyone who is cruel enough to divorce his wife.” Malachi 2:16
“The Lord was witness to the covenant made at your marriage.” Malachi 2:14
“Anyone who divorces his wife and marries another woman commits adultery, and the man who marries a divorced woman commits adultery.” –Jesus Christ
Thou shall not commit adultery.” Exodus 20:14
“The man who commits adultery is an utter fool, for he destroys his own soul.” Proverbs 6:32
“Adulterers…will not inherit the Kingdom of God.” 1 Corinthians 6:9
“Let marriage be held in honor among all, and let the marriage bed be undefiled, for God will judge the sexually immoral and adulterous.” Hebrews 13:4
“For we will all stand before the judgment seat of God.” Romans 14:1
“A woman is bound to her husband as long as he lives.” 1 Corinthians 7:39
The bond of marriage ends with death. Romans 7:2-3
Jesus calls remarriage after a divorce ADULTERY because…
“A woman is married to her husband as long as he lives.” 1 Corinthians 7:39
Divorce does not make you single again.
Signed,
A Divorced Woman
(The man who marries a divorced woman commits adultery)
TRUE LOVE WARNS!
cadz.net/mdr.html
Osteen spoke with Washington Post columnist Sally Quinn.
She followed up on questions he was asked last week by CNN host Piers Morgan.
“I’ve said for as long as I remember that I believe the scriptures say that homosexuality is a sin,” Osteen said. “I had never been asked about attending a gay marriage. If there was a family member or someone you loved — I would look at it as a respect for that person. But as a Christian minister, I couldn’t in good faith marry same sex people because I believe it’s not what the scripture says.
He’s just sorry he got caught. I saw him on a spanish channel
looking like an idiot. I knew this guy was a fake ass dude.
Nolie you are so correct the church folks want to be like the secular people
they marry these nice behind the scene women who are low key. Then screw some
filthy hoe who has probably screwed every that moves in the music industry…..damn shame
I wouldn’t buy another record nor purchase another ticket from his “”so-called ministry or concert.
I wouldn’t buy a CD or concert ticket form this piece of trash either.
I wish his family well.
