Catch the All New & Exciting TV Show “Bukas & Joints” with Olisa Adibua Tonight & Every Sunday on AIT | Get the Details

Are you as excited about the all new series “Bukas & Joints” host by Olisa Adibua as we are?

Well, guess what?

The show is coming to a TV station near you!

“Bukas & Joints” is set to start showing TONIGHT on AIT (available on DSTV channel 253 and StarTimes channel 128). The show will air every Sunday at 7 PM on these two channels.

And if you miss it, you can always catch up with past episodes on BellaNaija!

