Catch the All New & Exciting TV Show “Bukas & Joints” with Olisa Adibua Tonight & Every Sunday on AIT | Get the Details

Are you as excited about the all new series “Bukas & Joints” host by Olisa Adibua as we are?
Well, guess what?
The show is coming to a TV station near you!
“Bukas & Joints” is set to start showing TONIGHT on AIT (available on DSTV channel 253 and StarTimes channel 128). The show will air every Sunday at 7 PM on these two channels.
And if you miss it, you can always catch up with past episodes on BellaNaija!
_______________________________________________________________________
BellaNaija is a Media Partner for “Bukas & Joints”
I don’t think Olisa is the right person to host this show. Dude umm, you may burst from eating…
Calm down. He fits in so well… He knows how to and when to put in the right words… Am not he eats al the food to the last bone, maybe one or two spoons for the camera and its a wrap.
I love watching Bukas & Joints but I have a very serious concern. Olisa taking Andrews Liver Salt after a few spoonful of food is not healthy. I know the makers of andrews liver salts is one of the sponsors of Bukas & Joints, but he still shudn’t take this thing so often because there are some impressionable people out there, who thinks they can eat as much as they like, as long as they make andrews liver salts part of their menu at every meal. Andrews Liver Salts can seriously damage one’s health and if someone over doses on it, can even kill. I think a warning shud be put on the programme about the dangers of taking, too much andrews liver salts, so that people can be aware of the fact that, it’s not an innocent constipation remedy.