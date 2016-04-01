Remember Tatyana Ali from Fresh Prince of Bel-Air? Find Out Her Happy News

Engaged and Pregnant!

Congrats to Tatyana Ali aka Ashley Banks of “Fresh Prince of Bel-Air” fame. The actress/singer who is also a Harvard University graduate has just announced that she is engaged to her boyfriend – Dr. Vaughn Rasberry.



Guess What? They Met Online

Tatyana tells Entertainment Tonight,

“Vaughn and I met on eHarmony!” she reveals. “It was my first time dating online. We wrote letters for months before we decided to Skype. And then, of course, met.”

The “perfect” proposal

“He took me on a 45-minute hike in the Redwoods [in Yosemite, California], which he knows I absolutely love,” Ali shares. “And proposed in the most picturesque clearing. Just the two of us. It was so thoughtful and perfect. We’re best friends.”

Wedding Plans

Tatyana’s beau teaches African American Studies as an Assistant Professor at Stanford (coincidentally she also studied African American Studies for her Bachelor’s Degree.

The couple will wed this summer. The bride to be says, “Planning our wedding has been so exciting, but when we found out we were expecting, our perspective shifted completely,” the bride-to-be explains. “We want our ceremony to really celebrate our newest blessing! Plus, I have the best wedding planner, Michael Russo. He’s making everything so fun and stress free!”

Photo Credit: Instagram – @MikieRusso