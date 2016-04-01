BellaNaija

Nigeria breaking & top news to the World 24/7. Read Today

Remember Tatyana Ali from Fresh Prince of Bel-Air? Find Out Her Happy News

01.04.2016 at By 9 Comments

Engaged and Pregnant!
Congrats to Tatyana Ali aka Ashley Banks of “Fresh Prince of Bel-Air” fame. The actress/singer who is also a Harvard University graduate has just announced that she is engaged to her boyfriend – Dr. Vaughn Rasberry.
Tatyana Ali Big News
Guess What? They Met Online
Tatyana tells Entertainment Tonight,

“Vaughn and I met on eHarmony!” she reveals. “It was my first time dating online. We wrote letters for months before we decided to Skype. And then, of course, met.”

The “perfect” proposal
“He took me on a 45-minute hike in the Redwoods [in Yosemite, California], which he knows I absolutely love,” Ali shares. “And proposed in the most picturesque clearing. Just the two of us. It was so thoughtful and perfect. We’re best friends.”

Wedding Plans
Tatyana’s beau teaches African American Studies as an Assistant Professor at Stanford (coincidentally she also studied African American Studies for her Bachelor’s Degree.

The couple will wed this summer. The bride to be says, “Planning our wedding has been so exciting, but when we found out we were expecting, our perspective shifted completely,” the bride-to-be explains. “We want our ceremony to really celebrate our newest blessing! Plus, I have the best wedding planner, Michael Russo. He’s making everything so fun and stress free!”

Photo Credit: Instagram – @MikieRusso

9 Comments on Remember Tatyana Ali from Fresh Prince of Bel-Air? Find Out Her Happy News
  • Nene April 1, 2016 at 10:08 am

    I don’t get online dating. It’s for predators and weird people. I deal with ppl in the real world.

    Love this! 16 Reply
    • Hmmmm April 1, 2016 at 12:20 pm

      Ignorant much…

      Love this! 72
    • Damilola a April 1, 2016 at 12:37 pm

      Nene you are full of BS. Just say online dating is not for you but to generalize and say it’s for predators and weird people is highly ignorant. There are normal people on there. Congrats to Tatyana Ali.

      Love this! 47
    • Corolla April 1, 2016 at 5:50 pm

      @nene were you dropped as a child? You say the most ridiculous things on this site.

      Love this! 16
  • jide April 1, 2016 at 10:18 am

    Awwww very romantic. Luck in this life is everything and everything in this life is luck. First time on e-harmony and you catch this kind fish? Lol I can tell you this is the exception, not the norm on online dating with catfish and ghosts everywhere. Congrats

    Love this! 24 Reply
  • Pretty girl April 1, 2016 at 11:17 am

    She is all grown up now and pretty to. Congrats dear

    Love this! 9 Reply
  • Bell April 1, 2016 at 12:07 pm

    Congrats to her. Kept herself clean with regards to American tabloids

    Love this! 11 Reply
  • Corolla April 1, 2016 at 5:49 pm

    I see e harmony endorsements in the future.

    Love this! 11 Reply
  • Tosin April 1, 2016 at 8:40 pm

    Perfectly boring. I LOVE IT. This is the kinda stuff that lasts… eHarmony indeed.

    Love this! 9 Reply
  • Post a comment

BN Playlist of the Week

  1. I Want It That Way Backstreet Boys 3:35
  2. As Long As You Love Me Backstreet Boys 3:34
  3. Show Me The Meaning Of Being Lonely Backstreet Boys 3:56
  4. Quit Playing Games (With My Heart) Backstreet Boys 3:54
  5. Shape Of My Heart Backstreet Boys 3:52
  6. Swear It Again Westlife 4:08
  7. World of Our Own Westlife 3:28
  8. Fool Again Westlife 3:53
  9. What Makes a Man Westlife 3:51
  10. Bop Bop Baby Westlife 4:27
  11. Payphone Maroon 5 3:51
  12. Moves Like Jagger feat. Christina Aguilera Maroon 5 3:21
  13. One More Night Maroon 5 3:40
  14. Sunday Morning Maroon 5 4:06
  15. Stutter Maroon 5 3:17
  16. Steal My Girl One Direction 3:48
  17. Story Of My Life One Direction 4:06
  18. Kiss You One Direction 3:04
  19. Live While We're Young One Direction 3:19
  20. You And I One Direction 3:55

Star Features

Floral Fusion Collection of handbags, exquisite leather footwear by Morin o

Are you getting married in 2018? Do you know Somone Who is?

Tune Of The Day

Recent Posts

Recent Comments

Music Video Of The Week

Movie Of The Week

css.php
MENU BellaNaija