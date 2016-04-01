Remember Tatyana Ali from Fresh Prince of Bel-Air? Find Out Her Happy News

Engaged and Pregnant!
Congrats to Tatyana Ali aka Ashley Banks of “Fresh Prince of Bel-Air” fame. The actress/singer who is also a Harvard University graduate has just announced that she is engaged to her boyfriend – Dr. Vaughn Rasberry.
Guess What? They Met Online
Tatyana tells Entertainment Tonight,
“Vaughn and I met on eHarmony!” she reveals. “It was my first time dating online. We wrote letters for months before we decided to Skype. And then, of course, met.”
The “perfect” proposal
“He took me on a 45-minute hike in the Redwoods [in Yosemite, California], which he knows I absolutely love,” Ali shares. “And proposed in the most picturesque clearing. Just the two of us. It was so thoughtful and perfect. We’re best friends.”
Wedding Plans
Tatyana’s beau teaches African American Studies as an Assistant Professor at Stanford (coincidentally she also studied African American Studies for her Bachelor’s Degree.
The couple will wed this summer. The bride to be says, “Planning our wedding has been so exciting, but when we found out we were expecting, our perspective shifted completely,” the bride-to-be explains. “We want our ceremony to really celebrate our newest blessing! Plus, I have the best wedding planner, Michael Russo. He’s making everything so fun and stress free!”
Photo Credit: Instagram – @MikieRusso
I don’t get online dating. It’s for predators and weird people. I deal with ppl in the real world.
Ignorant much…
Nene you are full of BS. Just say online dating is not for you but to generalize and say it’s for predators and weird people is highly ignorant. There are normal people on there. Congrats to Tatyana Ali.
@nene were you dropped as a child? You say the most ridiculous things on this site.
Awwww very romantic. Luck in this life is everything and everything in this life is luck. First time on e-harmony and you catch this kind fish? Lol I can tell you this is the exception, not the norm on online dating with catfish and ghosts everywhere. Congrats
She is all grown up now and pretty to. Congrats dear
Congrats to her. Kept herself clean with regards to American tabloids
I see e harmony endorsements in the future.
Perfectly boring. I LOVE IT. This is the kinda stuff that lasts… eHarmony indeed.