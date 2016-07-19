BN TV: Lara Adedoyin Afun, Funke Bucknor-Obruthe & Banke Meshida-Lawal on Iro Lagos “Everyday Achiever”

The Campaign serves as a channel to inspire other aspiring women, it also shows that Iro Lagos in itself is more than just a fashion trend, Iro Lagos as a brand celebrates the strength of the African woman who’s daily challenges are quite unique and despite these challenges, she thrives and excels in every facet.These short documentaries will be produce periodically to continue to show the rest of the world what a modern day African woman looks like.
Lara Adedoyin Afun, CEO and Creative Director of Iro Lagos
Latasha Ngwube, Lifestyle Journalist and CEO About That Curvy Life
Banke Meshida-Lawal, CEO of BM|Pro
Funke Bucknor-Obruthe, CEO Zapphaire Events
Eleanor Goodey, CEO Eleanor Goodey Photography
Salma Phillips, TV Host
Stella Duru, Lawyer and Partner at Banwo and Ighodalo
Lathasha, Lathasha, Lathasha, Uuuuuh guuurl!. How much do l love thee??? Big, Bold, Sassy, Brilliant, Confident!!!! I love, l love, l love.
I love this. I really do.
BUT
Why is it that these days, all “achiever” females are from some form of the wedding/entertainment industry? How about women in science? Women in engineering? The doctors doing amazing things? The high court judges?
Is it too difficult to find these women and for us to hear their stories?
