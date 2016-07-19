BN TV: Lara Adedoyin Afun, Funke Bucknor-Obruthe & Banke Meshida-Lawal on Iro Lagos “Everyday Achiever”

Lara Adedoyin Afun, CEO And Creative Director of Iro Lagos – a womenswear clothing brand, launched a series called the ‘Iro Lagos Everyday Achiever‘ to showcase stylish women who are taking charge in their different industries.

The initiative was launched at the brand’s garden party in December 2015, see photos from the event here

Here’s what Lara told BellaNaija Style;

The Campaign serves as a channel to inspire other aspiring women, it also shows that Iro Lagos in itself is more than just a fashion trend, Iro Lagos as a brand celebrates the strength of the African woman who’s daily challenges are quite unique and despite these challenges, she thrives and excels in every facet. These short documentaries will be produce periodically to continue to show the rest of the world what a modern day African woman looks like.

Today, BN TV is bringing you videos from the series so far with inpiring women like Funke Bucknor Obruthe and Banke Meshida Lawal sharing their stories. We’ll keep you updated with more form this series in the future

Watch the videos of the inspiring ladies below.

Lara Adedoyin Afun, CEO and Creative Director of Iro Lagos

Latasha Ngwube, Lifestyle Journalist and CEO About That Curvy Life

Banke Meshida-Lawal, CEO of BM|Pro

Funke Bucknor-Obruthe, CEO Zapphaire Events

Eleanor Goodey, CEO Eleanor Goodey Photography

Salma Phillips, TV Host

Stella Duru, Lawyer and Partner at Banwo and Ighodalo

Visit www.irolagos.co.uk for more