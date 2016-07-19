BellaNaija

BN TV: Lara Adedoyin Afun, Funke Bucknor-Obruthe & Banke Meshida-Lawal on Iro Lagos “Everyday Achiever”

19.07.2016 at By 5 Comments

Lara Adedoyin Afun, CEO And Creative Director of Iro Lagos – a womenswear clothing brand, launched a series called the ‘Iro Lagos Everyday Achiever‘ to showcase stylish women who are taking charge in their different industries.
The initiative was launched at the brand’s garden party in December 2015, see photos from the event here.
Here’s what Lara told BellaNaija Style;
The Campaign serves as a channel to inspire other aspiring women, it also shows that Iro Lagos in itself is more than just a fashion trend, Iro Lagos as a brand celebrates the strength of the African woman who’s daily challenges are quite unique and despite these challenges, she thrives and excels in every facet.
These short documentaries will be produce periodically to continue to show the rest of the world what a modern day African woman looks like.
Today, BN TV is bringing you videos from the series so far with inpiring women like Funke Bucknor Obruthe and Banke Meshida Lawal sharing their stories. We’ll keep you updated with more form this series in the future
Watch the videos of the inspiring ladies below.

Lara Adedoyin Afun, CEO and Creative Director of Iro Lagos

Latasha Ngwube, Lifestyle Journalist and CEO About That Curvy Life

Banke Meshida-Lawal, CEO of BM|Pro

Funke Bucknor-Obruthe, CEO Zapphaire Events 

Eleanor Goodey, CEO Eleanor Goodey Photography

Salma Phillips, TV Host

Stella Duru, Lawyer and Partner at Banwo and Ighodalo

Visit www.irolagos.co.uk for more

5 Comments on BN TV: Lara Adedoyin Afun, Funke Bucknor-Obruthe & Banke Meshida-Lawal on Iro Lagos “Everyday Achiever”
  • FasholasLover July 19, 2016 at 5:03 pm

    Lathasha, Lathasha, Lathasha, Uuuuuh guuurl!. How much do l love thee??? Big, Bold, Sassy, Brilliant, Confident!!!! I love, l love, l love.

    Love this! 20 Reply
  • Fisayo July 19, 2016 at 5:27 pm

    I love this. I really do.

    BUT

    Why is it that these days, all “achiever” females are from some form of the wedding/entertainment industry? How about women in science? Women in engineering? The doctors doing amazing things? The high court judges?

    Is it too difficult to find these women and for us to hear their stories?

    Love this! 55 Reply
  • @edDREAMZ July 19, 2016 at 5:45 pm

    a.k.a EDWIN CHINEDU AZUBUKO said…
    .
    All things and everything lagos… But i like her sexy eyes though….
    .
    .
    ***CURRENTLY IN JUPITER***

    Love this! 10 Reply
    • lolo July 19, 2016 at 10:35 pm

      who’s sexy eyes? oloshi! Lol lmao you this edDREAMS your comments always crack me up, how is JUPITER biko/

      Love this! 11
  • Ariyo July 20, 2016 at 9:29 am

    BMPro how i love you so much, you are my mentor. And i just fell in love with Eleanor’s person, i like her work but she seems a very fun and free person.

    Love this! 9 Reply
  • Post a comment

